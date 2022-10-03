US Dollar Technical Analysis: Reversal Week Puts Brakes on Upside, for Now

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Rally Looks Short-lived, Key Resistance Being Tested After Dismal PMI’s
2022-10-03 09:28:04
Euro Breaking News: Inflation Hits Double Digits as ECB Run Out of Options
2022-09-30 09:39:09
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Q4 2022 Cross Asset Forecasts
2022-10-02 19:30:11
Crude Oil Price Recovery Takes Shape amid Failure to Test January Low
2022-09-30 00:30:05
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Equities Q4 2022 Technical Forecast: Advanced, but Not Quite There
2022-10-01 22:30:00
The Impact of US Midterm Elections on the Federal Reserve and the US Dollar
2022-09-30 16:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Q4 2022 Cross Asset Forecasts
2022-10-02 19:30:11
The Impact of US Midterm Elections on the Federal Reserve and the US Dollar
2022-09-30 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Latest: Kwarteng Announces Tax Cut U-Turn, GBP Turns Higher
2022-10-03 08:12:05
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Forming an Interim Base?
2022-10-03 03:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Holds High Ground Post BoE Upending Markets. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-09-29 05:00:00
Big Mistake Leads Technical Trader to Top Three Tools
2022-09-28 10:30:00
More View more
US Dollar Technical Analysis: Reversal Week Puts Brakes on Upside, for Now

US Dollar Technical Analysis: Reversal Week Puts Brakes on Upside, for Now

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD Technical Outlook

  • US Dollar Index (DXY) reversed aggressively from long-term slope
  • First time we have seen real vulnerability in a while, larger slide could unfold

{{AD}}

US Dollar Technical Analysis: Reversal Week Puts Brakes on Upside, for Now

Last week the US Dollar Index (DXY) traded up to a long-term slope where price reversed sharply from following panicky price action in cable. The slope dates to 2009, where there were yearly highs posted in 2015 and 2017.

The price action around the slope last week was violent, with the DXY initially trading above it only to close significantly below it. This furthers the threshold as a meaningful line of resistance. As the new week gets started if the dollar is to try and reassert itself and make a run on last week’s high it will need to get its footing early it would seem.

Stocks are in a vulnerable spot around the June lows and this would be the time for the dollar to hold and start working its way higher. If, however, we don’t see this unfold then we could be in for a bit of a dollar retreat and stock stabilization.

On the downside the 11078 level comes in not too far below, this was a swing-high created in early September. Followed by that is 10929, then if things got really aggressive we would be looking to the slope running up from February.

On the top-side the only real big level at this juncture is the is the 11478 high. Trading around that level would get interesting as a failure to climb above the strong reversal high could set off another strong push back lower. A breakout above would have the slope in the rear-view mirror and focus on the 2001 high at 12100.

{{GUIDE|TOP|Check out the top trades for this quarter!}}

US Dollar Index (DXY) Weekly Chart

Chart Description automatically generated

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

DXY Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Improve Your Trading Bias
Improve Your Trading Bias
2022-10-03 11:30:00
Equities Q4 2022 Technical Forecast: Advanced, but Not Quite There
Equities Q4 2022 Technical Forecast: Advanced, but Not Quite There
2022-10-01 22:30:00
Gold Price Short-term Outlook: Gold Returns to Resistance- Can Bulls Break?
Gold Price Short-term Outlook: Gold Returns to Resistance- Can Bulls Break?
2022-09-30 15:00:53
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Flushed and Reversed, Now What?
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Flushed and Reversed, Now What?
2022-09-30 13:59:59
Advertisement