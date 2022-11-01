 Skip to content
EUR/USD Stuck Below Parity, All Eyes Turn to The Fed
2022-11-01 09:30:38
2022-11-01 09:30:38
Dow Closes Out Its Best Month Since 1976 But Fed Anticipation Will Throttle
2022-11-01 03:00:46
2022-11-01 03:00:46
WTI Oil Poised for Triangle Breakout as Economic Headwinds Mount
2022-11-01 12:20:54
2022-11-01 12:20:54
US Dollar Down as Treasury Yields Slip, Risk Appetite Picks Up
2022-11-01 06:00:00
2022-11-01 06:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook: Will Dominant Downtrends Hold Next?
2022-11-01 05:00:00
2022-11-01 05:00:00
Dow Closes Out Its Best Month Since 1976 But Fed Anticipation Will Throttle
2022-11-01 03:00:46
2022-11-01 03:00:46
Gold Price Falls Towards Monthly Low After Failing to Test 50-Day SMA
2022-11-01 01:00:15
2022-11-01 01:00:15
Gold Price Forecast: Bottoming Effort Falters - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-10-31 18:30:00
2022-10-31 18:30:00
British Pound News: GBP Dictated by USD Ahead of FOMC
2022-11-01 08:04:49
2022-11-01 08:04:49
GBP/USD's Outlook Remains Bleak Ahead of BoE's November Meeting
2022-10-31 19:00:00
2022-10-31 19:00:00
USD/JPY Slips Back As Market Looks To Fed Chair Powell
2022-11-01 11:00:00
2022-11-01 11:00:00
US Dollar Down as Treasury Yields Slip, Risk Appetite Picks Up
2022-11-01 06:00:00
2022-11-01 06:00:00
US Dollar Technical Analysis Ahead of the FOMC Meeting

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD Technical Outlook

  • US Dollar Index (DXY) looks poised to continue correcting
  • Support in the low-109s set up to be an important test
  • FOMC outcome tomorrow should be quite impactful

Recommended by Paul Robinson
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

The US Dollar Index (DXY) continues to look vulnerable to more selling as the FOMC outcome nears tomorrow. The overall technical structure is still bearish within the context of a broader uptrend. How far the downward move continues will likely hinge on how support is treated.

Below the recent low there is a slope from early in the year that while not tested on numerous occasions does look sturdy. What helps fortify the trend-line in the low 109s as support is the July high at 10929 and a slope from late September.

A drop into the low 109s and strong rejection, or a breach that is quickly recovered, will keep the DXY downside in check and could signal that the correction is drawing to an end. However, should we see support break then the downside is likely to open up quite a bit.

A break of support could send the DXY down 3-4% more before it finds a low, an outcome we have to be prepared for given how extreme the trend and sentiment was prior to this bout of weakness. Overall, though, the broader uptrend is still up, nothing moves in a straight line.

For now, leaning towards lower levels and a support test at the least. Tomorrow’s Fed outcome could be rather significant in helping determine how levels want to play out.

Recommended by Paul Robinson
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

DXY Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

