US Dollar Sentiment Latest – EUR/USD, USD/JPY, and GBP/USD
2024-07-02 15:03:18
Euro and CAC 40 Rally After the First Round of French Elections
2024-07-01 07:34:54
US Crude Oil Starts July With Gains As Markets Look to Increased Summer Demand
2024-07-01 11:00:35
Crude Oil Q3 Technical Forecast: Narrowing Price Action May Keep Oil Within a Tighter Range in Q3
2024-06-29 18:00:00
​​​​​​Dow remains contained, while Nasdaq 100 edges up and Nikkei 225 retakes 40,000
2024-07-02 13:00:38
​​​​​​Dow holds above 39,000 and Nasdaq 100 stabilises, while Nikkei 225 aims to push higher
2024-06-27 12:00:46
Gold (XAU/USD) Latest – Will Fed Chair Powell Help to Break the Precious Metal’s Range?
2024-07-02 08:11:15
Gold, Silver Q3 Technical Forecast: Gold's Range intact, Longer-Term Silver Uptrend Under Threat
2024-06-30 08:00:31
US Dollar Sentiment Latest – EUR/USD, USD/JPY, and GBP/USD
2024-07-02 15:03:18
British Pound (GBP) Slips But Ranges Hold Into Major US News Flow
2024-07-02 11:00:21
US Dollar Sentiment Latest – EUR/USD, USD/JPY, and GBP/USD
2024-07-02 15:03:18
USD/JPY and GBP/JPY - Sentiment Analysis and Charts
2024-07-01 18:00:00
US Dollar Sentiment Latest – EUR/USD, USD/JPY, and GBP/USD

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Retail Sentiment Analysis for EUR/USD, USD/JPY, and GBP/USD

EUR/USD – Bearish Outlook Reinforced

Recent retail trading data indicates that 57.14% of traders have taken long positions on EUR/USD, with a ratio of 1.33 long traders for every short trader. The number of long positions has increased by 26.08% since yesterday and 6.42% since last week. Conversely, short positions have decreased by 18.26% since yesterday and 15.81% since last week. Given our contrarian approach to market sentiment, this predominance of long positions suggests a potential continued decline in EUR/USD prices. The combination of current sentiment and recent shifts strengthens our bearish outlook on EUR/USD.

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart

image1.png
EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/JPY – Shifting Towards Lower Prices?

Analysis of retail trader behavior reveals that only 18.06% of traders are net-long on USD/JPY, with short positions exceeding long positions at a ratio of 4.54 to 1. We've observed increases in both net-long positions (up 7.83% since yesterday and 16.31% week-over-week) and net-short positions (up 1.25% since yesterday and 7.93% week-over-week). Our contrarian strategy usually views net-short sentiment as bullish for USD/JPY. However, the recent decrease in net short positioning relative to long positioning suggests a potential shift. This change in sentiment patterns may indicate an impending downward reversal in USD/JPY prices, despite the overall net-short market position

USD/JPY Daily Price Chart

image2.png
USD/JPY Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 18% -1% 2%
Weekly 21% 4% 7%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

GBP/USD – Stronger Bearish Outlook

Recent retail trading data indicates that 53.98% of traders have taken long positions on GBP/USD, with long traders outnumbering short traders by a ratio of 1.17 to 1. The number of long positions has increased by 12.28% since yesterday and 21.58% over the past week. Conversely, short positions have decreased by 5.48% since yesterday and 18.64% over the week. Given our contrarian approach to market sentiment, this predominance of long positions suggests a potential continued decline in GBP/USD prices. The current sentiment, combined with recent position changes, strengthens our bearish outlook on GBP/USD.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart

image3.png
How to Trade GBP/USD
How to Trade GBP/USD
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade GBP/USD
Get My Guide

What are your views on the US Dollar – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

