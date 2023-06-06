 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD May Fall as Retail Traders Boost Upside Bets
2023-06-06 23:00:00
EUR/USD Tepid Amid Market Consolidation, USD/CAD Forges Bearish Double Top
2023-06-06 16:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Skittled as Market Swallows OPEC+ Cuts. Is WTI Rangebound?
2023-06-07 00:30:00
US Dollar Pauses as Cross Market Volatility Rolls Over. Will Markets be Data Dependent?
2023-06-06 03:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​Dow and Nasdaq 100 Look to Move Higher but Hang Seng Struggles​
2023-06-06 09:30:14
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since May 23, 2023 19:00 GMT when Wall Street traded near 33,096.00.
2023-06-02 15:23:30
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Channel Support Holds for Now but Bearish Risks Still Present
2023-06-06 19:30:00
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Gold Tame in Low Vol Environment
2023-06-06 07:55:16
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD May Fall as Retail Traders Boost Upside Bets
2023-06-06 23:00:00
Cable (GBP/USD) Settles into Consolidation Channel – Breakout Levels Analysed
2023-06-06 10:42:21
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: EUR/JPY, USD/JPY, AUD/JPY
2023-06-06 12:01:02
Japanese Yen Week Ahead as Fed Skip Bets Grow: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY
2023-06-05 03:30:00
More View More
US Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD May Fall as Retail Traders Boost Upside Bets

US Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD May Fall as Retail Traders Boost Upside Bets

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Technical Analysis, Retail Trader Positioning – IGCS Update

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

In recent weeks, the US Dollar has been gaining ground against some of its major counterparts, such as the Euro and British Pound. In response, retail traders have been responding by increasing upside exposure in EUR/USD and GBP/USD. This can be seen by looking at IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), which at times functions as a contrarian indicator. With that in mind, is there more room for the Greenback to rally?

EUR/USD Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

The IGCS gauge shows that about 65% of retail traders are net-long EUR/USD. Since most of them are biased higher, this is a sign that prices may continue falling. This is as upside exposure increased by 6.53% and 15.75% compared to yesterday and last week, respectively. With that in mind, the combination of overall exposure and recent changes offers a stronger bearish contrarian trading bias.

EUR/USD Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

Daily Chart

On the daily chart, EUR/USD is showing signs of an increasingly bearish technical bias. Prices have broken under the rising trendline from September. Meanwhile, a bearish Death Cross between the 20- and 50-day Simple Moving Averages is present. Currently, prices are idling just under the 1.0713 – 1.0787 inflection zone. Key support below is the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.05. In the event of a turn higher, the moving averages may hold as key resistance, maintaining the downside focus.

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide
 image2.png

Chart Created in Trading View

GBP/USD Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

The IGCS gauge reveals that about 56% of retail traders are net-long GBP/USD. Since most of them are biased higher, this also hints prices may continue falling. This is as upside exposure increased by 10.33% and 13.29% compared to yesterday and last week, respectively. With that in mind, the combination of current exposure and recent changes in sentiment offers a stronger bearish contrarian trading bias.

GBP/USD Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

Daily Chart

On the daily chart, GBP/USD recently formed a bearish Death Cross between the 20- and 50-day Simple Moving Averages as well. Immediate support is at 1.2308, clearing it exposes the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.2131. In the event of a turn higher, key resistance is at 1.268, which is the current 2023 higher.

image4.png

Chart Created in Trading View

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Technical Outlook – Trends Questioned as Ranges Emerge. Is EUR/USD Trapped?
Euro Technical Outlook – Trends Questioned as Ranges Emerge. Is EUR/USD Trapped?
2023-06-06 00:30:00
Australian Dollar Breaks Range but Lacks Follow Through. Will AUD/USD Reverse?
Australian Dollar Breaks Range but Lacks Follow Through. Will AUD/USD Reverse?
2023-05-30 02:00:00
The Mystery of Bearish Engulfings: Do they Reliably Predict Forex Price Reversals?
The Mystery of Bearish Engulfings: Do they Reliably Predict Forex Price Reversals?
2023-05-28 23:00:00
EUR/USD at Critical Juncture as Bears Launch All-Out Assault on Major Trendline
EUR/USD at Critical Juncture as Bears Launch All-Out Assault on Major Trendline
2023-05-24 15:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 7, 2023
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 7, 2023