EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 22, 2024
News
US Dollar Drifts, US Indices Hitting Fresh Highs
2024-01-22 15:30:15
USD May Drift Ahead of the Core PCE, GBP/USD and EUR/USD Latest
2024-01-22 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 22, 2024
News
Oil (Brent Crude, WTI) Edge Cautiously Higher - Follow through Lacking
2024-01-22 17:09:45
Crude Oil Price Wilts As China Growth Falls Short, US Inventory Eyed
2024-01-17 16:00:36
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 22, 2024
News
​​​​Dow and Nikkei 225 Hold Steady, while Hang Seng Stages a Small Rebound
2024-01-18 11:30:49
Dow & Nasdaq 100 edge lower while Hang Seng hits new 14-month low
2024-01-16 12:30:11
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 22, 2024
News
US Dollar Drifts, US Indices Hitting Fresh Highs
2024-01-22 15:30:15
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Under Pressure, US Equities Rally, USD Holds Recent Highs
2024-01-21 18:00:10
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 22, 2024
News
US Dollar Drifts, US Indices Hitting Fresh Highs
2024-01-22 15:30:15
USD May Drift Ahead of the Core PCE, GBP/USD and EUR/USD Latest
2024-01-22 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 22, 2024
News
Japanese Yen Ticks Up As Market Looks Toward BOJ’s First 2024 Rate Call
2024-01-22 14:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD & AUD/USD’s Path Tied to US PCE
2024-01-21 06:00:00
US Dollar Drifts, US Indices Hitting Fresh Highs

US Dollar Drifts, US Indices Hitting Fresh Highs

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

(AI Video Summary)

The NASDAQ, S&P 500, and Dow Jones have all reached new record highs, which means that the recent dip in the stock market from December to early January has been completely reversed. This is great news for investors!

S&P 500 Daily Chart

On the other hand, things are a bit different in Japan and China. The Nikkei 225 in Japan has hit a fresh 34-year high, while the Hang Seng in China is experiencing ongoing weakness. Why is this happening? Well, it all boils down to a battle between the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the financial markets. The Fed is trying to talk down interest rates, but the markets are expecting rate cuts. As a result, the Fed has had some success in lowering rate cut expectations, but the overall sentiment in the market remains positive.

One interesting thing to note is that there is currently a "Fed blackout period," which means that there will be no speeches or comments from Fed members ahead of the FOMC meeting on January 31st. So, we can expect a quieter period of news related to the Fed.

Moving on to different markets, let's talk about the US dollar. It has been trading around a 50% retracement level, with the 200-day and 50-day moving averages acting as important levels of support and resistance. The major event for the dollar during this week will be the US Core PCE, which is the Fed's preferred measure of inflation. This could have an impact on the dollar's performance.

Next, let's discuss the Eurodollar. It has been trading within small ranges and is supported by the 200-day simple moving average. The German and Eurozone PMIs, as well as the ECB monetary policy meeting, could be key factors influencing the Eurodollar in the coming week.

There have been some interesting developments with cable (GBP/USD) as well. It has been trading within tight ranges, but if it breaks above a certain level, we could see it move higher. Cawley mentions a bullish indicator called the 50-day, 200-day moving average crossover for cable.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

Lastly, let's talk about gold. It has a negative formation, but it has been making higher lows recently. There is support around $2,000 per ounce, and gold will need some significant news or events to break out of its current pattern.

Overall, it has been a quiet day with no major economic events or US earnings announcements. However, we should keep an eye on upcoming earnings releases from companies like American Airlines, Tesla, Netflix, and Visa, as they could have an impact on the market.

So, to summarize, the US stock market is performing exceptionally well, Japan is seeing record highs, and China is experiencing some weakness. There is a battle between the Fed and the markets over interest rates, leading to a positive market sentiment. The US dollar, Eurodollar, cable, and gold all have different factors that could influence their performances in the coming week. While it has been a quiet day overall, upcoming earnings releases are worth watching out for.

