US Dollar Breakdown Accelerates, No End in Sight? USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/THB, USD/PHP

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributor

US Dollar, USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/THB, USD/PHP – ASEAN Technical Analysis

  • The US Dollar remains vulnerable to ASEAN currencies
  • USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/THB momentum accelerates
  • USD/PHP relatively restrained, but support breakout eyed

USD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook – Bullish

The US Dollar continues to get crushed by the Singapore Dollar. USD/SGD dropped another week, tumbling 1.48%. This meant that SGD closed at its strongest against the USD since January 2021. The pair is thus facing the key 1.3158 – 1.3190 support zone. Momentum remains strong and a breakout under this range would open the door to extending the dominant downtrend, exposing the 100% Fibonacci extension at 1.3005.

USD/SGD Daily Chart

USD/SGD Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

Indonesian Rupiah Technical Outlook – Bullish

The Indonesian Rupiah soared 1.28 percent against the US Dollar this past week. This meant that USD/IDR finally exited a consolidation zone between 15379 – 15800. Prices broke under the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), opening the door to downtrend resumption. Key support is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at 15089. Below that is the 78.6% point at 14904. In the event of a turn higher, the 100-day SMA may reinstate itself as new resistance.

The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Get My Guide

USD/IDR Daily Chart

USD/IDR Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

Thai Baht Technical Outlook – Bullish

The Thai Baht continued its winning streak against the US Dollar, with USD/THB dropping 0.86 percent last week. This brought the pair to close at the lowest since March 2022. Prices confirmed a breakout under the March 31st, 2022 low at 33.19. That has exposed the 2022 bottom at 32.088 as immediate support. Momentum has been accelerating as prices move faster and further away from the 20- and 50-day SMAs. This leaves a wide zone where prices may rebound before the SMAs may kick in as resistance.

USD/THB Daily Chart

USD/THB Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

Philippine Peso Technical Outlook – Slightly Bullish

The Philippine Peso also rose against the US Dollar, but it was more restrained with USD/PHP falling 0.18%. Prices have broken under the 55.08 – 55.41 support zone, but it has been rather lackluster. Positive RSI divergence does persist, showing that downside momentum is fading. That can at times precede a turn higher. Still, prices remain below the 20- and 50-day SMAs. Immediate support is the 38.2% Fibonacci extension level at 54.706. Below that is the midpoint at 54.221.

USD/PHP Daily Chart

USD/PHP Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, follow him on Twitter:@ddubrovskyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

