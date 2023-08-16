US Dollar and S&P 500 at Critical Trendlines, Will Breakouts Spell Continuation?

 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Euro Under Pressure on Stout US Economic Data
2023-08-16 14:30:46
Euro Ahead of Euro Area GDP, FOMC Minutes: EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/GBP Price Setups
2023-08-16 03:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Update: Chinese Data, Strong USD Weigh on Oil Prices
2023-08-16 15:46:23
Crude Oil Collapses as China Woes and US Dollar Strength Take its Toll
2023-08-16 05:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE 100, Dow and Hang Seng All Come Under Pressure
2023-08-15 09:30:05
Market relief in Wall Street amid China’s jitters: Russell 2000, Straits Times Index, AUD/USD
2023-08-15 02:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Flirts with $1900 Support as Fed Minutes Loom
2023-08-16 08:00:05
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Remains at Risk Amid Bullish Retail Traders
2023-08-15 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Rises, Sticky UK Inflation Says BoE Has More To Do
2023-08-16 16:30:19
GBP Breaking News: UK Inflation Remains Sticky, September Hike Likely
2023-08-16 06:35:48
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecasts: USD/JPY and GBP/JPY Latest Price Outlooks
2023-08-16 13:08:02
Japanese Yen Losing Streak Showing Signs of Exhaustion, Will USD/JPY Cave?
2023-08-15 23:00:00
More View More
US Dollar and S&P 500 at Critical Trendlines, Will Breakouts Spell Continuation?

US Dollar and S&P 500 at Critical Trendlines, Will Breakouts Spell Continuation?

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

US Dollar, S&P 500, Trendlines – Technical Update:

  • US Dollar eyeing 5th weekly gain, S&P 500 faces 3rd weekly loss
  • DXY Dollar Index facing key falling trendline, will the latter hold?
  • Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is looking to key rising support from March
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What is the outlook for the US Dollar?
Get My Guide

The US Dollar extended its winning streak over the past 24 hours. So far this week, the DXY Dollar Index is up about 0.6 percent, aiming for a 5th consecutive weekly gain. If confirmed, that would be the longest winning streak since early May 2022. With that in mind, the currency now faces its next critical technical challenge.

DXY now sits just below the key falling trendline from February which has been maintaining the broader downside focus. On top of that, the line is currently closely aligned with the July high of 103.57. As such, this could be a difficult point to breach for bulls.

Still, a bullish Golden Cross is on the verge of forming between the 20- and 50-day Moving Averages (MAs). This is supporting a near-term upside technical bias. Breaking above resistance exposes the May high of 104.69 before the February peak of 105.88 comes into focus. Otherwise, a turn lower places the focus on the MAs for support.

The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What are the fundamentals of breakout trading?
Get My Guide
 image1.png

Chart Created in TradingView

Unlike the US Dollar, the S&P 500 has now dropped to key rising support from March. So far this week, the stock market index is down about -1.4 percent. If losses are sustained, this will be the 3rd consecutive weekly loss, the longest losing streak since late February.

Breaking under the trendline, with confirmation, offers an increasingly bearish technical bias. That places the focus on the combination of the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 4330 and the 100-day Moving Average. These may hold as key support, reinstating a broader bullish bias. Otherwise, if the trendline holds here, a pivot higher places the focus on the July high of 4634.

US 500 Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 1% 1% 1%
Weekly 5% -2% 0%
What are the implications of retail bets on the S&P 500?
Get My Guide
image2.png

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Rates

US 500
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 16, 2023