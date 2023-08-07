US CPI to Drive Markets This Week as the Probability of Further Rate Hikes Linger

 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Euro on Offer as German Industrial Production Contracts
2023-08-07 07:53:18
US Dollar Struggles to Hold Gains Ahead of CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Price Setups
2023-08-07 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI and Brent Eye a Retracement with Saudi Aramco Reporting Q2 Profits Drop
2023-08-07 09:59:27
Oil Price Remains Bid Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting, US NFPs
2023-08-04 12:01:14
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​FTSE 100, Dax and Dow Losses Stemmed for Now​​​​
2023-08-07 09:30:02
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Pullback May Accelerate as Retail Traders Become Bullish
2023-08-03 23:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) and Silver (XAG/USD) Latest Forecasts as US Bond Yields Rise
2023-08-07 11:30:25
July Jobs Report: Payrolls Rise by 187,000, Driving Action in Gold, US Dollar
2023-08-04 12:50:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Struggles to Hold Gains Ahead of CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Price Setups
2023-08-07 04:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: British Pound, Euro, Gold, US Dollar, CPI and GDP Data
2023-08-06 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY up After BoJ Minutes, GBP/JPY Consolidates
2023-08-07 13:44:10
US Dollar Struggles to Hold Gains Ahead of CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Price Setups
2023-08-07 04:00:00
More View More
US CPI to Drive Markets This Week as the Probability of Further Rate Hikes Linger

US CPI to Drive Markets This Week as the Probability of Further Rate Hikes Linger

Zain Vawda, Analyst

The DXY struggles to hold on to early session gains following mixed messaging from Fed policymakers. US CPI is likely to drive the DXY and overall sentiment this week.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

