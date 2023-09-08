Uncertainty Around ECB Rate Meeting Highlights EUR/USD, US CPI to Keep the Dollar Bid?

 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 38m
Last updated: Sep 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Euro Teeters at 1.07 Ahead of ECB Rate Announcement
2023-09-08 12:55:46
Euro (EUR) Price Latest: Euro Area Q2 GDP Downgraded, EUR/USD Probing 1.0700
2023-09-07 10:42:53
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 38m
Last updated: Sep 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short



Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Reversal Technical Warning Signs Brew, Retail Traders Still Bearish
2023-09-07 23:00:00
Crude Oil Price Makes New Peak on Supply Cuts and Inventory Run Down. Higher WTI?
2023-09-07 00:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 38m
Last updated: Sep 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short



Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 All Come Under Selling Pressure
2023-09-07 09:30:09
US Futures Mixed While Nikkei 225 Remains in Uptrend
2023-09-05 10:30:34
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 38m
Last updated: Sep 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short



Data provided by
News
Gold Price Update: Unchallenged US Dollar Set to Weigh on Gold Upside
2023-09-08 08:03:33
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Key US Inflation Data, XAU/USD on Breakdown Watch
2023-09-07 17:15:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 38m
Last updated: Sep 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short



Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Head & Shoulders in Play, GBP/JPY Holding at Support
2023-09-08 05:00:00
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Breakdown Post-BoE & UK Housing Data
2023-09-07 07:55:04
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 38m
Last updated: Sep 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short



Data provided by
News
US Dollar Heads to the High Ground but USD/JPY Slips. Where to for USD/JPY?
2023-09-08 01:00:00
USD/JPY Hits Roadblock at Channel Resistance as GBP/JPY Treads Key Support Zone
2023-09-07 20:00:00
Uncertainty Around ECB Rate Meeting Highlights EUR/USD, US CPI to Keep the Dollar Bid?

Uncertainty Around ECB Rate Meeting Highlights EUR/USD, US CPI to Keep the Dollar Bid?

DailyFX, Research

Share:

The dollar rides a wave of bullish momentum as fundamental data continues to outperform. A notably lower CPI print poses the biggest threat to USD dominance with the ECB rate decision not far behind.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Head & Shoulders in Play, GBP/JPY Holding at Support
2023-09-08 05:00:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Head & Shoulders in Play, GBP/JPY Holding at Support
2023-09-08 05:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Reversal Technical Warning Signs Brew, Retail Traders Still Bearish
2023-09-07 23:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Reversal Technical Warning Signs Brew, Retail Traders Still Bearish
2023-09-07 23:00:00
FX Pairs at Critical Junctures Amid Renewed USD Strength
2023-09-07 14:57:09
FX Pairs at Critical Junctures Amid Renewed USD Strength
2023-09-07 14:57:09
Australian Dollar Technical Update: AUD/USD Faces Support, AUD/JPY a Symmetrical Triangle
2023-09-07 02:00:00
Australian Dollar Technical Update: AUD/USD Faces Support, AUD/JPY a Symmetrical Triangle
2023-09-07 02:00:00
