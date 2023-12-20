 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bullish
Dec 20, 2023
News
US Dollar on Breakdown Watch After Fed Pivot, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-12-19 17:05:00
US Dollar (DXY) Latest: Markets Ignore Fed Rate Pushback, GBP/USD and EUR/USD
2023-12-19 12:30:43
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Dec 20, 2023
News
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Surges on Supply Chain Concerns as Red Sea Disruptions Intensify
2023-12-18 17:42:39
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Rises as OPEC+ Predicts Record Demand in 2024
2023-12-13 17:33:59
Wall Street
Bearish
Dec 20, 2023
News
Dow and Nasdaq 100 hold firm, while Nikkei 225 Rallies
2023-12-19 11:00:37
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 all make Strong Gains
2023-12-14 11:00:48
Gold
Bearish
Dec 20, 2023
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Price – Lining Up for a Year-End Rally if US Inflation Cooperates?
2023-12-20 12:30:29
Gold Price Forecast: Bulls Seize Control on Growing Safe Haven Appeal, $2050 Up Next
2023-12-19 20:00:47
GBP/USD
Mixed
Dec 20, 2023
News
GBP Breaking News: CPI Miss Aligns UK With Other Economies
2023-12-20 08:08:51
US Dollar on Breakdown Watch After Fed Pivot, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-12-19 17:05:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Dec 20, 2023
News
US Dollar on Breakdown Watch After Fed Pivot, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-12-19 17:05:00
Japanese Yen Pared Back and Nikkei Advances after BoJ Keeps Rates on Hold
2023-12-19 08:17:30
UK Inflation Falls Erasing Recent Gains on GBPUSD, Attention turns to US PCE Data

UK Inflation Falls Erasing Recent Gains on GBPUSD, Attention turns to US PCE Data

Zain Vawda, Analyst

Markets continue to grapple with rate cut expectations and now we have the added risk of rising geopolitical tensions. UK inflation data fed the rate cut narrative today as the data came in well below estimates. This will no doubt be a sigh of relief for both the UK consumer and the Bank of England as markets are pricing in rate cuts as early as May.

The biggest beneficiaries this week from the geopolitical tension in the Middle East has been both Gold and Oil. Both commodities are likely to remain supported in the near term with supply disruption concerns around likely to get worse the longer the war in Israel continues. Markets will now turn their attention toward the US PCE data release at the end of the week.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

