Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD, AUD/SGD, NZD/SGD. A Pause in the Trend?

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Hits Fresh Yearly High, but DXY Index Reverses After CPI
2022-10-13 19:15:00
EUR/USD Outlook: EURUSD Consolidates Ahead of US CPI, German Inflation
2022-10-13 10:20:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Bull Flag Formation Takes Shape
2022-10-13 21:30:05
Japanese Yen Wilts as Inflation Woes Grip Markets Ahead of US CPI Today
2022-10-13 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones After the CPI Print
2022-10-13 15:03:53
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 and Dow Waver but End Lower
2022-10-12 20:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Vulnerable After Failing to Defend Monthly Opening Range
2022-10-14 00:30:05
Gold Price Forecast: Multi-Month Downtrend Continues - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-10-13 17:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dollar and Pound Volatility Can Carry Over to Important Friday Docket
2022-10-14 02:00:30
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Hits Fresh Yearly High, but DXY Index Reverses After CPI
2022-10-13 19:15:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Australian Dollar Clings on After US CPI, Be Wary of USD/JPY Intervention as Yen Falls
2022-10-13 23:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Hits Fresh Yearly High, but DXY Index Reverses After CPI
2022-10-13 19:15:00
More View more
Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD, AUD/SGD, NZD/SGD. A Pause in the Trend?

Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD, AUD/SGD, NZD/SGD. A Pause in the Trend?

DailyFX Team, Research

SGD, Singapore dollar, USD/SGD, AUD/SGD, NZD/SGD - Technical Outlook:

  • USD/SGD could be falling back into a range.
  • AUD/SGD and NZD/SGD are testing key support levels.
  • What is the outlook and what are the key levels to watch?
Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by DailyFX Team
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

USD/SGD SHORT-TERM TECHNICAL FORECAST - NEUTRAL

Friday’s drop in USD/SGD after the Singapore central bank tightened monetary policy reaffirms that the upward pressure is fading, but it may not be sufficient to conclude that the uptrend has terminated.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) tightened policy for the fifth time in a year in a bid to curb inflation running at a 14-year high, and that left the door open to further policy action. USD/SGD fell sharply following the announcement.

USD/SGD 4-Hourly Chart

image1.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

On technical charts, USD/SGD in recent days has struggled to clear a tough hurdle at the October 3 high of 1.4375. The break this morning below immediate support at Wednesday’s low of 1.4323 confirmed that the short-term upward pressure has eased.

However, USD/SGD continues to hold above fairly strong converged support at 1.4135-1.4195 (includes the October 5 low of 1.4194, an uptrend line from August and the lower edge of a falling channel from end September). The medium-term upward pressure is unlikely to ease while 1.4135-1.4195 remains intact. On the upside, USD/SGD needs to rise above Tuesday’s high of 1.4411 to resume its uptrend. For a reversal of the broader uptrend, USD/SGD needs to fall below the 200-day moving average (now at about 1.3800).

AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by DailyFX Team
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

AUD/SGD MEDIUM-TERM TECHNICAL FORECAST – BEARISH

AUD/SGD’s break last month below a slightly downward-sloping trendline from October has triggered a topping formation like a head & shoulders, pointing to further weakness over the medium term. The price objective of the pattern works out to about 0.8550, but like with all patterns, the price objective tends to be a guide and not a rule.

AUD/SGD Weekly Chart

image2.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

Meanwhile, oversold conditions point to the possibility of some consolidation/minor rebound in the near term, especially as AUD/SGD tests converged support on the lower edge of a declining channel from 2021, coinciding with the 61.8% retracement of the 2020-2021 rise (see chart). Any rebound could be short lived given initial resistance on an internal downtrend line within the channel (now at about 0.9230), followed by stronger resistance at the January low of 0.9456.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by DailyFX Team
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

NZD/SGD SHORT-TERM TECHNICAL FORECAST – NEUTRAL

NZD/SGD’s drop to a 31-month low in October has meant that the price objective of the head & shoulders pattern has been achieved (see chart). At the same time, the cross is now testing strong support at the March 2020 low of 0.7925.

NZD/SGD Weekly Chart

image3.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

Despite the support, the overall trend bias remains down, especially given there is no sign of reversal yet. However, given the pace and extent of the recent fall coupled with oversold conditions, a minor rebound is possible. Any break above initial resistance at last week’s high of 0.8260 would indicate that the downward pressure had eased for now, pointing the possibility of a range developing in the short term. For the medium-term downward pressure to fade, NZD/SGD would need to rise above the 200-day moving average (now at about 0.8850).

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Hits Fresh Yearly High, but DXY Index Reverses After CPI
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Hits Fresh Yearly High, but DXY Index Reverses After CPI
2022-10-13 19:15:00
Gold Price Forecast: Multi-Month Downtrend Continues - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Multi-Month Downtrend Continues - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-10-13 17:30:00
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Burned
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Burned
2022-10-13 16:00:58
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) & Ethereum (ETH/USD) Have Entered the 'Erosion' Phase
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) & Ethereum (ETH/USD) Have Entered the 'Erosion' Phase
2022-10-13 14:00:24
Advertisement

Rates

USD/SGD