Silver (XAG/USD) Chart and Relative Strength is Intriguing
Spot silver (XAG/USD) is holding up quite well compared to gold and other markets for that matter, as the dollar has been a big problem for most assets. The short-term silver chart shows a nice consolidation pattern after a big move higher. It is starting to come out of that pattern with 20 as the next big level to cross. A breakdown below 19.04 will likely have silver following suit with other markets to the downside. For the full set of details watch the above video.
XAG/USD 4-hr Chart
Resources for Forex Traders
Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.
---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst
You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.