Euro ( EUR) Forecast – Punchy Fed Rate Hike Will Force EUR/USD Ever Lower
2022-09-16 11:00:26
US Dollar Grinds Higher as the Canadian Dollar Drops. Where to for USD/CAD?
2022-09-16 05:00:00
WTI Crude Oil Looks to Recover as Strong Dollar and Demand Concerns Weigh; 90.00 Level is Key
2022-09-16 12:09:00
Crude Oil and Gold Prices Sink to Support as US Data Keeps a Hawkish Fed in Focus
2022-09-16 03:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Bear Market Lows Coming into Focus
2022-09-16 13:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Yesterday Showed Market Still Too Optimistic
2022-09-14 13:05:00
US Dollar Grinds Higher as the Canadian Dollar Drops. Where to for USD/CAD?
2022-09-16 05:00:00
Gold Breaks Support, USDCNH Breaks Resistance but S&P 500 Circling Ahead of UofM
2022-09-16 03:30:00
GBP Price Forecast: Sterling Slumps Ahead of BoE, Fed and SNB Meetings
2022-09-16 09:30:03
US Dollar Grinds Higher as the Canadian Dollar Drops. Where to for USD/CAD?
2022-09-16 05:00:00
USD/JPY Forecast: Failure to Clear Monthly High Keeps Range Intact
2022-09-15 21:30:10
USD/JPY: Japan Posts Worst Single-Month Trade Deficit, FX Intervention Issues
2022-09-15 11:37:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Bear Market Lows Coming into Focus

Paul Robinson, Strategist

U.S. Indices Technical Outlook:

  • S&P 500 heading towards the early summer rally levels
  • Nasdaq 100 continues to be the focal point as the leader
  • Dow Jones levels and lines to watch in days ahead

Recommended by Paul Robinson
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

The market is on its backfoot, with it breaking down to the worst levels seen since the early days of the summer rally. Looking at the S&P 500 the next level of meaningful support clocks in around the low 3700s. There is a level from May around 3811, but not viewed as meaningful as the levels just beneath it.

And of course even more meaningful is the 3636 June low. We doesn’t seem as though we will see that on this run lower without a bounce first, but it is anticipated that it will get met and exceeded in the weeks ahead.

The thinking is that the market will sell off into at least next month before finding a meaningful low. A spike in fear / capitulation looks necessary for the market to find a tradeable low.

Recommended by Paul Robinson
Options for Beginners
Get My Guide

S&P 500 Daily Chart

A picture containing histogram Description automatically generated

S&P 500 Chart by TradingView

The Nasdaq 100 is looking at the 11492/321 area as the next point of support, with the summer low at 11037 as the biggest level to watch. The low at 11927, if fully exceeded soon, will become a point of potential resistance on any bounce higher.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

Histogram Description automatically generated

Nasdaq 100 Chart by TradingView

TheDow Joneshas support down around 30149, followed by the June low at 29653. The 31048 level will be viewed as a meaningful spot to watch as resistance on any kind of bounce. The thinking is obviously the same as the above indices, new bear market lows this fall.

Dow Jones Daily Chart

Histogram Description automatically generated

Dow Jones Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to helpyou;indicator for trackingtrader sentiment, quarterlytrading forecasts, analytical and educationalwebinarsheld daily,trading guidesto help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who arenew to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

