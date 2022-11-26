 Skip to Content
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-11-25 15:00:00
2022-11-25 15:00:00
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Advances on German GDP and ECB Speakers
2022-11-25 10:28:46
2022-11-25 10:28:46
Crude Oil (WTI) Whipsaws Around Key Level as Fundamental Drivers Clash
2022-11-25 09:15:27
2022-11-25 09:15:27
Crude Oil Update: Brent Falls on Supposed Russian Oil Price Cap
2022-11-24 08:58:08
2022-11-24 08:58:08
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Boosted by Weak US PMI's
2022-11-23 16:41:49
2022-11-23 16:41:49
US Equity Futures Supported by Earnings Despite Hawkish Fed
2022-11-22 17:00:09
2022-11-22 17:00:09
Gold (XAU/USD) Solidifies Around Key Zone of Technical Support
2022-11-25 21:59:00
2022-11-25 21:59:00
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Range Play
2022-11-24 07:30:00
2022-11-24 07:30:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-11-25 15:00:00
2022-11-25 15:00:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Rally Erases Policy Error Losses
2022-11-25 12:00:21
2022-11-25 12:00:21
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-11-25 15:00:00
2022-11-25 15:00:00
USD/JPY Rallies as the Dollar Index Arrests a Three-Day Slide
2022-11-25 13:31:26
2022-11-25 13:31:26
S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite Index Technical Outlook: Looking for a Bullish Break?

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

S&P 500, SPX, NASDAQ 100, NDX - TECHNICAL OUTLOOK:

  • The S&P 500 index is approaching crucial 200-day moving average resistance.
  • Nasdaq, a laggard compared with the S&P 500, is also beginning to flex muscles.
  • What lies ahead and what are the key levels to watch?

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

S&P 500 INDEX SHORT-TERM TECHNICAL OUTLOOK – SLIGHTLY BULLISH

In a holiday-shortened week, the S&P 500 is at a crucial crossroads, a break above which could increase the chances that the medium-term weakness in US equities is beginning to reverse.

The index is testing a ceiling on the 200-day moving average (now at about 4060). Two major attempts this year to cross above the long-term barrier have been unsuccessful. Hence, a clearance above it would solidify the case that this time is different. That is, the rebound may not just be a correction, but could unfold into a larger rally.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

image1.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

The chances of an eventual break above the moving average are growing, even if it doesn’t happen in its first attempt. The index held quite a strong cushion at the early-November high of 3912 earlier in the week – a break below that would have been a serious blow to the nascent rally. Furthermore, momentum continues to favor further upside. Importantly, positive divergence (falling index associated with rising momentum) on the monthly charts coupled with a rise this month above October’s high is a sign that the tide could be changing.

S&P 500 Hourly Chart

image2.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

How lasting this rebound turns out to be remains a question. In this regard, the August high of 4325 is a key barrier to watch. The index needs to cross above this hurdle to solidify the chances that the worst is over for US equities.

On the downside, 3912 remains immediate and vital support. Any break below would confirm that the short-term uptrend has faded. Moreover, a fall under the floor at the November 3 low of 3698 would raise the odds that medium-term weakness is resuming.

NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX SHORT-TERM TECHNICAL OUTLOOK – SLIGHTLY BULLISH

After an initial setback, the Nasdaq 100 index is yet again attempting to rise past the upper edge of a rising channel from mid-October. As highlighted in the previous update earlier in the week, the bias continues to be bullish. Positive divergence on the weekly charts of the Nasdaq 100 index at the October low confirms that the multi-month slide has lost steam.

NASDAQ COMPOSITE Hourly Chart

image3.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

The odds are high that the index could rise toward the 200-day moving average (now at about 12610), not too far from the price objective of the minor double bottom (the October and the November lows) of 12750. The last time the index was decisively above the long-term moving average was in January. Hence a cross-over of the average would be a sign that medium-term downward pressure was fading. Still, the August high of 13721 would pose a significant threat to a lasting recovery.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

