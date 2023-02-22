S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook: Is the Uptrend Over?

 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: Fading Risk Sentiment Dampens EZ PMI & ZEW Data
2023-02-21 12:59:34
Euro Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Trades Flat as Volatility Remains Light
2023-02-20 15:00:20
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Crude Oil Await Dollar Break for Their Own Commitment
2023-02-21 20:00:27
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Gold, Dow Jones, FOMC Minutes, PCE, NZD/USD, RBNZ
2023-02-19 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Breaks From Pattern as VIX Soars…But Why Did the Dollar Budge?
2023-02-22 01:00:33
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jan 20, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,362.50.
2023-02-21 16:23:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Crude Oil Await Dollar Break for Their Own Commitment
2023-02-21 20:00:27
Gold Prices (XAU/USD) Nudge Higher But Bigger Tests Lie Ahead
2023-02-20 13:00:28
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Rallies as UK PMI Points to a Solid Recovery
2023-02-21 10:00:52
GBP Price Forecast: Pound Flat Against Peers, Dovish Pressure on BoE Mounting
2023-02-20 08:56:39
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Catapults Higher as Rally in Bond Yields Boosts US Dollar’s Appeal
2023-02-21 18:30:00
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY, GBP/JPY
2023-02-21 03:00:00
S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook: Is the Uptrend Over?

S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook: Is the Uptrend Over?

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

S&P 500, SPX, NASDAQ 100, NDX - OUTLOOK:

  • Tuesday’s drop below key support has somewhat dented the bullish outlook in US equities.
  • However, the uptrend hasn’t reversed on the daily timeframe yet.
  • What is the outlook for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 index?

Tuesday’s drop below key support has somewhat dented the bullish outlook in US equities. However, the uptrend hasn’t reversed on the daily timeframe yet.

Stronger-than-expected US data since the start of this month has led to a reassessment that the Fed may not be as dovish as some of the pricing seemed to suggest until the beginning of February. The dramatic repricing higher in Fed rate expectations coupled with hawkish comments by Federal Reserve officials in recent days have reinforced the ‘higher (rates) for longer’ theme.

image1.png

The key focus is now on the minutes of the last Fed meeting due later today, which could give some clues on the committee’s impression of how high rates could go, especially after Fed Chair Powell didn’t lean to an aggressive stance earlier this month. Moreover, as the US earnings season draws to a close, the market’s focus appears to be getting back to rates and the US growth outlook. Leading indicators point to a mild recession, but a higher rates outlook could rekindle hard-landing concerns.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

image2.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using Metastock

On technical charts, the S&P 500 index’s drop below a horizontal trendline from the end of 2022 (at about 4100) confirms that the upward pressure has eased somewhat. However, the color-coded candlestick charts, based on trending/momentum indicators, show the bullish phase is intact despite the slide on Tuesday.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

image3.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

Market breadth continues to be healthy with 65% of the members in the S&P 500 index above their respective 100-day moving average (DMA) and 60% of the members above their respective 200-DMA. Nearly 60% of the members have the Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator in positive territory on the daily charts – reflecting an uptrend.

NASDAQ 100 Daily Chart

image4.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using Metastock

The S&P 500 index is now approaching a fairly strong support area: the 200-DMA, the lower edge of the Ichimoku cloud support on the daily chart – the retreat in December stalled at the cloud support. A crucial cushion is at the December low of 3765 – a break below would confirm that that the four-month-long upward pressure had faded as it would disrupt the higher-top-higher-bottom pattern since October, pointing to a broader 3500-4200 range in the interim.

NASDAQ 100 Daily Chart

image5.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

Similarly, the Nasdaq 100 index continues to be in a bullish phase, as the color-coded candlestick chart shows. Still, the index’s fall below last week’s low has taken the sting out of the rally. The index is now testing a vital floor area of 11600-11900, including the 200-DMA and the 200-week moving average. Subsequent support is on the lower edge of the Ichimoku cloud on the daily chart.

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

