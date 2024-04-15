Risk Sentiment Improves Despite Major Geopolitical Uncertainty: Gold, USD, SPX
Gold and the dollar stabalise at elevated levels while EU stocks attempt a recovery. The S&P 500 is expected to open higher to start the week and USD/JPY approaches a massively significant marker.
The impact of geopolitical tensions, notably between Israel and Iran, and their repercussions on financial markets form the basis of the video update. Richard notes a bullish continuation in the US dollar, influenced by better-than-expected US retail sales and recent CPI data, indicating a potential full retracement of the 2023 decline. The two-year Treasury yield has risen at the start of the week, testing 5%. Moreover, the weakening Japanese yen against the dollar draws attention, nearing intervention levels, said to be at 155. Gold experiences volatility, with prices potentially consolidating after a significant uptick, while cable (GBP/USD) shows a notable decline, moving out of its trading range. Lastly, despite geopolitical uncertainties, European indices and the S&P 500 futures hint at a positive start, closely watching for developments in the Israel-Iran situation and their impacts on markets.
