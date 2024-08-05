 Skip to Content
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Jul 03, 2024 when EUR/USD traded near 1.08.
Retail Sentiment Analysis – EUR/USD, USD/JPY Latest
2024-08-01 07:45:42
Retail Sentiment Snapshot: Gold, Oil, and USD/CHF Positioning Analysed
2024-08-05 14:30:18
2024-08-02 08:23:24
Wall Street
Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Suffer Huge Losses, while Dow Heads Lower
2024-08-05 11:00:33
2024-08-02 11:00:49
Gold
Retail Sentiment Snapshot: Gold, Oil, and USD/CHF Positioning Analysed
2024-08-05 14:30:18
Sharp Rise in US Unemployment Rate Amplifies September Rate Cut Odds
2024-08-02 13:26:19
Bank of England Narrowly Votes for 25-Bps Cut – GBP, Gilts Little Changed
2024-08-01 12:05:30
2024-07-29 13:14:17
USD/JPY
Retail Sentiment Analysis – EUR/USD, USD/JPY Latest
2024-08-01 07:45:42
2024-07-31 08:30:11
Retail Sentiment Snapshot: Gold, Oil, and USD/CHF Positioning Analysed

Retail Sentiment Snapshot: Gold, Oil, and USD/CHF Positioning Analysed

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

US Crude Oil Market Analysis:

Oil prices have dropped sharply as fears of a global economic slowdown takes hold. If restrictive monetary policy weighs too heavily on economic activity, countries will demand less oil as industries are less likely to be expanding. In addition, consumers tend to tighten their belts, deciding to drive less and go on fewer holidays which can further affect the amount of fuel demanded in the economy.

Current data indicates that 87.40% of retail traders hold long positions, with a long-to-short ratio of 6.94 to 1. Compared to yesterday, there is a 4.94% decrease in long positions, but a 15.01% increase from last week. Short positions have increased by 9.72% since yesterday but decreased by 26.85% from last week.

Given the high percentage of long positions, our contrarian approach suggests a potential downward trend in US Crude Oil prices. However, the mixed changes in positioning over different time frames present a mixed trading outlook.

A graph of oil prices Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Recommended by Richard Snow
Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Get My Guide

Gold Market Analysis:

Retail trader data shows 52.90% of traders in long positions, with a long-to-short ratio of 1.12 to 1. Long positions have decreased by 2.93% since yesterday and 17.23% from last week. Short positions show a slight 0.64% decrease from yesterday but a 4.01% increase from last week.

While the majority long position typically indicates a potential price decrease in our contrarian view, the recent reduction in long positions and increase in short positions suggest a possible upward price reversal.

A graph of stock market Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

USD/CHF Market Analysis:

The Swiss franc is one of the better-known safe havens and has appreciated markedly over the last few trading sessions.

Current data reveals 84.44% of traders in long positions, with a long-to-short ratio of 5.43 to 1. Long positions have decreased by 3.25% since yesterday but increased by 4.27% from last week. Short positions show a 0.80% increase from yesterday but a significant 38.54% decrease from last week.

The high percentage of long positions suggests a potential downward trend in USD/CHF prices, according to our contrarian approach. However, the mixed changes in positioning over different time frames present an unclear trading outlook.

A graph of a stock market Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

