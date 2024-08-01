 Skip to Content
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Jul 03, 2024 when EUR/USD traded near 1.08.
2024-08-01 10:23:31
Retail Sentiment Analysis – EUR/USD, USD/JPY Latest
2024-08-01 07:45:42
News
Gold, Oil Rally Sharply as Middle East Tensions Escalate; US FOMC, NFPs Near
2024-07-31 13:00:48
IG Retail Sentiment Analysis: Gold, Oil, and USD/JPY Positioning Outlook
2024-07-30 13:00:48
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Dax make gains in early trading
2024-07-31 11:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Dax all recover from last week’s losses
2024-07-29 11:00:42
News
Gold, Oil Rally Sharply as Middle East Tensions Escalate; US FOMC, NFPs Near
2024-07-31 13:00:48
IG Retail Sentiment Analysis: Gold, Oil, and USD/JPY Positioning Outlook
2024-07-30 13:00:48
News
Bank of England Narrowly Votes for 25-Bps Cut – GBP, Gilts Little Changed
2024-08-01 12:05:30
British Pound (GBP) Latest – Will the Bank of England Cut Rates This Week?
2024-07-29 13:14:17
News
Retail Sentiment Analysis – EUR/USD, USD/JPY Latest
2024-08-01 07:45:42
BoJ Hikes Rates to 0.25% and Outlines Bond Tapering, Yen Strengthened
2024-07-31 08:30:11
Retail Sentiment Analysis – EUR/USD, USD/JPY Latest

Retail Sentiment Analysis – EUR/USD, USD/JPY Latest

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

EUR/USD Retail Sentiment Analysis

Current Market Sentiment

  • 48.19% of traders are net-long on EUR/USD
  • The ratio of short to long traders is 1.07 to 1

Recent Changes:

  • Net-long traders: 5.58% decrease since yesterday, 5.71% increase from last week
  • Net-short traders: 7.39% decrease since yesterday, 20.11% decrease from last week

Analysis:

  1. The market is slightly bearish, with more traders shorting EUR/USD than going long.
  2. Typically, a contrarian approach suggests that when most traders are short, prices may rise. This could indicate potential upward movement for EUR/USD.
  3. However, recent shifts in trader positions show a decrease in both net-long and net-short positions compared to yesterday. This reduction in overall positioning might suggest decreased conviction in the market direction.
  4. The significant decrease in net-short positions over the past week (20.11%) compared to the increase in net-long positions (5.71%) indicates a shift towards a more bullish sentiment.

Conclusion:

While the current majority short position typically suggests continued price increases for EUR/USD, the recent changes in trader sentiment point to a possible reversal. The market may be losing confidence in the current trend, potentially leading to a downward price movement soon.

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

USD/JPY Retail Sentiment Analysis

Current Market Sentiment

  • 47.77% of traders are net-long on USD/JPY
  • The ratio of short to long traders is 1.09 to 1

Recent Changes:

  • Net-long traders: 27.82% increase since yesterday, 13.41% increase from last week
  • Net-short traders: 8.99% decrease since yesterday, 13.32% decrease from last week

Analysis:

  1. The market remains slightly bearish, with more traders shorting USD/JPY than going long.
  2. The contrarian approach suggests that when most traders are short, prices may rise. This could indicate potential upward movement for USD/JPY.
  3. However, there's been a significant increase in net-long positions (27.82% since yesterday) and a decrease in net-short positions. This shift suggests growing bullish sentiment among traders.
  4. The week-over-week data shows a similar trend, with an increase in net-long positions and a decrease in net-short positions.

Conclusion:

While many traders are still short on USD/JPY, which typically suggests continued price increases, the recent changes in trader sentiment are noteworthy. The substantial increase in long positions and decrease in short positions indicate a shift towards a more bullish outlook.

This change in sentiment suggests that the current upward trend in USD/JPY prices may be losing momentum. Despite the overall net-short position, the market appears to be moving towards a more balanced or even bullish stance. This shift could potentially lead to a reversal of the current trend, with USD/JPY prices moving lower in the near future.

Traders should be cautious and watch for additional signs of a potential trend reversal in USD/JPY

