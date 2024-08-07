 Skip to Content
News
Retail Sentiment Analysis – EUR/USD, GBP/USD Latest
2024-08-07 14:00:49
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Jul 03, 2024 when EUR/USD traded near 1.08.
2024-08-01 10:23:31
News
Retail Sentiment Snapshot: Gold, Oil, and USD/CHF Positioning Analysed
2024-08-05 14:30:18
Retail Sentiment Analysis: AUD/USD, Oil, S&P 500 Positioning
2024-08-02 08:23:24
News
Nasdaq 100, Dow and Dax rebound, but is there more to come?
2024-08-06 11:00:27
Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Suffer Huge Losses, while Dow Heads Lower
2024-08-05 11:00:33
News
Gold Remains Rangebound, Silver is Weak; Technical and Sentiment Analysis
2024-08-06 08:15:38
Retail Sentiment Snapshot: Gold, Oil, and USD/CHF Positioning Analysed
2024-08-05 14:30:18
News
Retail Sentiment Analysis – EUR/USD, GBP/USD Latest
2024-08-07 14:00:49
Bank of England Narrowly Votes for 25-Bps Cut – GBP, Gilts Little Changed
2024-08-01 12:05:30
News
Dovish BoJ Comments Stabilise Markets for Now, USD/JPY Rises
2024-08-07 08:17:14
Global Sell-off Takes a Breather – USD/JPY and ADU/JPY in Focus
2024-08-06 13:13:17
Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

EUR/USD Retail Sentiment Analysis

Recent data shows that more traders are betting against the Euro versus the US Dollar (EUR/USD) than for it. Specifically, about 38% of traders think the Euro will go up, while 62% think it will go down.

Compared to yesterday, slightly more traders now think the Euro will rise. But compared to last week, more traders think it will fall.

We often think the market will do the opposite of what most traders expect. Since most traders think the Euro will fall, it might rise. But because the recent changes in trader opinions are mixed, we're not sure which way the EUR/USD will go next.

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

GBP/USD Retail Sentiment Analysis

Recent data shows that more traders are betting on the British Pound rising against the US Dollar (GBP/USD) than falling. Specifically, about 56% of traders think the Pound will go up, while 44% think it will go down.

Compared to both yesterday and last week, more traders now think the Pound will rise, and fewer think it will fall.

We often think the market will do the opposite of what most traders expect. Since most traders think the Pound will rise, we believe it might fall. The fact that this trend has gotten stronger recently makes us even more confident that the Pound might go down against the Dollar.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

