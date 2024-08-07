Retail Sentiment Analysis – EUR/USD, GBP/USD Latest

EUR/USD Retail Sentiment Analysis

Recent data shows that more traders are betting against the Euro versus the US Dollar (EUR/USD) than for it. Specifically, about 38% of traders think the Euro will go up, while 62% think it will go down.

Compared to yesterday, slightly more traders now think the Euro will rise. But compared to last week, more traders think it will fall.

We often think the market will do the opposite of what most traders expect. Since most traders think the Euro will fall, it might rise. But because the recent changes in trader opinions are mixed, we're not sure which way the EUR/USD will go next.

GBP/USD Retail Sentiment Analysis

Recent data shows that more traders are betting on the British Pound rising against the US Dollar (GBP/USD) than falling. Specifically, about 56% of traders think the Pound will go up, while 44% think it will go down.

Compared to both yesterday and last week, more traders now think the Pound will rise, and fewer think it will fall.

We often think the market will do the opposite of what most traders expect. Since most traders think the Pound will rise, we believe it might fall. The fact that this trend has gotten stronger recently makes us even more confident that the Pound might go down against the Dollar.