Retail Sentiment Analysis – EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/JPY Latest

EUR/USD Retail Sentiment Analysis

Recent data shows a shift in trader positions for EUR/USD. While 38.16% of traders are long, the short-to-long ratio is 1.62:1. Long positions have decreased, while short positions have increased over the week. This mixed sentiment suggests the potential for further EUR/USD price increases, but the overall trading bias remains uncertain.

GBP/USD Retail Sentiment Analysis

GBP/USD trader sentiment is nearly balanced, with 50.26% net-long positions. Recent trends show a decrease in long positions and an increase in short positions. While the net-long bias typically suggests bearish pressure, the shifting sentiment indicates a potential upward reversal for GBP/USD.

GBP/USD Mixed Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily -8% 8% -1% Weekly 16% -6% 5%

USD/JPY Retail Sentiment Analysis

Retail trader positioning for USD/JPY is slightly net-short, with 48.06% long positions. Daily data shows increased activity in both directions, while weekly trends indicate overall position reductions. This conflicting sentiment data creates a mixed trading bias for USD/JPY, though the net-short position suggests potential price increases.