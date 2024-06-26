 Skip to Content
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and CAC 40 Outlook in a Quiet Week Ahead of Friday's US PCE Data

FTSE 100, DAX 40 and CAC 40 Outlook in a Quiet Week Ahead of Friday’s US PCE Data

Axel Rudolph, IG Senior Market Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

FTSE 100 continues to range trade with a bullish bias

The FTSE 100 continues to sideways trade above the 55-day simple moving average (SMA) at 8,213 but below Tuesday’s high at 8,314. A rise above this level would put the early June high at 8,364 on the map. A fall through Friday’s low at 8,187 could provoke a sell-off to the 8,138 last May low, though.

FTSE 100 Chart

Source: ProRealTime, IG

FTSE 100 Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 4% -8% -3%
Weekly 0% -9% -5%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

DAX 40 trades back above 50% retracement

The DAX 40 trades back above the 50% retracement of the April-to-May advance at 18,170 and tries to reach the 55-day simple moving average (SMA) at 18,331 as well as Monday’s high at 18,357 and the 18,361 early June low.

Minor support below the 50% retracement at 18,170 can be found at Tuesday’s 18,071 low.

DAX Daily Chart

Source: ProRealTime, IG

S&P 500 resumed its ascent

The S&P 500 has regained recently lost ground and attacks its Monday peak at 5,491, above which lurks its all-time high at 5,517. This short-term bullish view will be maintained while Monday’s low at 5,444 underpins. Currently unexpected failure there could lead to the mid-June low at 5,393 being revisited.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

Source: ProRealTime, IG

