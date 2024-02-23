Nvidia Lifts Global Sentiment Ahead of US Growth and PCE Data

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Feb 23, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR) Price Latest – EUR/USD Testing 200-SDMA Resistance, EUR/GBP Slipping Into Support
2024-02-23 09:21:34
US Dollar’s Bullish Bias Holds Steady; Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold Prices
2024-02-23 01:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Feb 23, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook: Brent Crude, WTI Ease after Decent Recovery
2024-02-20 16:45:20
Oil Price Update: IEA Lowers Demand Growth Estimate, Oil Recovery Slows
2024-02-15 19:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Feb 23, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
CAC 40, DAX 40 and Dow Trade at Record Highs but may Short-term Consolidate
2024-02-23 13:00:08
FTSE 100 Recovers, while Dax and Dow make Further Gains
2024-02-16 12:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Feb 23, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Weakened after Fed Officials Signalled a Preference to Delay Rate Cuts
2024-02-23 11:11:48
US Dollar’s Bullish Bias Holds Steady; Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold Prices
2024-02-23 01:15:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Feb 23, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar’s Bullish Bias Holds Steady; Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold Prices
2024-02-23 01:15:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest – GBP/USD Boosted by Positive UK PMIs, Weak US Dollar
2024-02-22 10:38:07
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Feb 23, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: Turnaround Ahead; Setups on USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY
2024-02-23 16:30:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: Brighter Days Ahead; Setups on USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
2024-02-22 18:05:00
More View More
Nvidia Lifts Global Sentiment Ahead of US Growth and PCE Data

Nvidia Lifts Global Sentiment Ahead of US Growth and PCE Data

Richard Snow, Nick Cawley,

Share:

(AI Generated Summary)

In this week's video chat, Richard Snow and Nicholas Cawley talk about how Nvidia, a technology company, is affecting the stock market worldwide, especially in regards to the development of artificial intelligence (AI). They mention that Nvidia's stock price and the price of AI servers have been going up a lot, which is making the market more positive and encouraging investors to take risks.

They then talk about some economic data. They mention that PMI data in Germany has deteriorated, while the UK is experiencing improving conditions. They discuss the possibility of a recession happening in the European Union (where Germany is a part of) and echoed comments from the Bank of England's Andrew Baliley when he suggested a shallow recession looks likely.

The analysts also talk about statements made by the Federal Reserve, which is like the central bank of the United States. These statements have helped prevent the value of the US dollar from going down too much. They discuss what the Federal Reserve has been saying about the economy and inflation and how it has made people think that interest rates may not be cut as much as previously expected.

Looking ahead to next week, they focus on the impact that inflation data from Japan might have on the rate at which the US dollar can be exchanged for Japanese yen. They talk about how a weaker yen is good for Japan because it makes exporting goods easier. However, they mention that if the yen depreciates too much, the government might try to intervene and stop it from getting weaker.

They also discuss the New Zealand dollar and the upcoming decision by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand on whether to change interest rates. They mention that there is a possibility of rates going up and how this could affect the value of the New Zealand dollar. They also talk about the US stock market and how people have been buying the dips since Q4 last year with a degree of success, but also highlight the potential need for a further catalyst to propel the market higher from here. They mention that there might be a period of time where the market does not change much and that new ideas or stories will be important in the coming weeks.

They finish by mentioning some upcoming economic data, including data on the US economy, inflation in Japan, and manufacturing data in China.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Outlook: Turnaround Ahead; Setups on USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY
Japanese Yen Outlook: Turnaround Ahead; Setups on USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY
2024-02-23 16:30:00
CAC 40, DAX 40 and Dow Trade at Record Highs but may Short-term Consolidate
CAC 40, DAX 40 and Dow Trade at Record Highs but may Short-term Consolidate
2024-02-23 13:00:08
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and Nasdaq 100 lose upside momentum ahead of FOMC minutes and Nvidia earnings​​​
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and Nasdaq 100 lose upside momentum ahead of FOMC minutes and Nvidia earnings​​​
2024-02-21 13:00:23
Central Bank Speakers in the Limelight and a Softer Dollar Props up Gold
Central Bank Speakers in the Limelight and a Softer Dollar Props up Gold
2024-02-20 15:30:45
Advertisement