EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 40m
Last updated: Jul 11, 2024
News
Euro Edges Up As Key US, German Inflation Numbers Approach. Powell On Tap Again
2024-07-10 12:00:38
US Dollar Little Moved on Chair Powell's Testimony, EUR/USD and GBP/USD Sentiment Analysis
2024-07-09 15:03:20
Oil - US Crude
News
US Crude Oil Prices Retreat As Storm Beryl Spares Texas Infrastructure, Powell Up Next
2024-07-09 12:00:34
Crude Oil Q3 Fundamental Forecast – Supply Looks Solid, But What About Demand?
2024-07-06 03:00:31
Wall Street
News
Dow higher, while Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 push to new highs
2024-07-11 10:00:35
​​​​​​Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 hit new highs, while Dow lags behind
2024-07-09 10:00:10
Gold
News
US Dollar Slumps After Inflation Eases Further - Stocks, Gold, and Silver Rally
2024-07-11 12:59:50
Gold Prices Edge Closer To Record Highs As Fed Rate Cut Hopes Boost Demand
2024-07-11 11:30:16
GBP/USD
News
British Pound Latest – UK GDP Beats Estimates, Rate Cut Expectations Trimmed
2024-07-11 07:41:01
British Pound (GBP/USD) Latest - Cable Under Pressure as Gilt Yields Slide
2024-07-10 15:00:20
USD/JPY
News
Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) – Bond Buying, Rate Expectations, and Fed Chair Powell
2024-07-09 08:15:21
USD/JPY and GBP/JPY – Latest Sentiment Analysis and Charts
2024-07-08 21:00:23
NVIDIA Briefly Top U.S. Market Cap Rankings

NVIDIA Briefly Top U.S. Market Cap Rankings

DailyFX, Richard Snow,

NVIDIA's outperformance in Q2 has led to a less inclusive rally in U.S. indices, with fewer stocks trading above their 200-day simple moving averages. The Fed's push back on rate cuts has subsided bullish momentum in US indices, and the new earnings season kicks off in July. Analysts recently raised full-year earnings growth to 11.3%, but the election year is also affecting the stock market. The outlook for US indices remains bullish, but headwinds like inflation expectations, a less inclusive rally, and seasonal consolidation limit the extent of indices' rise in Q3.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Advertisement