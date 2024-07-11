NVIDIA Briefly Top U.S. Market Cap Rankings
NVIDIA's outperformance in Q2 has led to a less inclusive rally in U.S. indices, with fewer stocks trading above their 200-day simple moving averages. The Fed's push back on rate cuts has subsided bullish momentum in US indices, and the new earnings season kicks off in July. Analysts recently raised full-year earnings growth to 11.3%, but the election year is also affecting the stock market. The outlook for US indices remains bullish, but headwinds like inflation expectations, a less inclusive rally, and seasonal consolidation limit the extent of indices' rise in Q3.
