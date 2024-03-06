Nikkei 225, Nasdaq 100 Rallies Stall while FTSE 100 Bounces Off Support

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Mar 6, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Gains Again As Markets Look to Big ECB, Powell Double Bill
2024-03-06 12:30:51
US Dollar Wobbles as Markets Await Powell; Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2024-03-05 00:20:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Mar 6, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Struggle As China Growth Plans Fail to Convince
2024-03-05 15:00:10
Oil Price Outlook: OPEC+ Extends Supply Cuts into Q2, WTI & Brent Ease
2024-03-04 14:36:59
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Mar 6, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dax and Dow Fall Back Further, while Hang Seng’s Latest Leg Lower Gathers Pace
2024-03-05 11:00:51
Dow and Nasdaq 100 Ease Back While Hang Seng Bounce Hits a Wall
2024-02-29 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Mar 6, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Latest: All-Time High Remains Within Touching Distance
2024-03-06 08:40:10
Gold Prices Surge Ahead of Key US Data, All-Time High in Sight
2024-03-05 09:22:14
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Mar 6, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Wobbles as Markets Await Powell; Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2024-03-05 00:20:00
British Pound Gains Again Despite UK Spring Budget Jitters
2024-03-04 12:30:12
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Mar 6, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) on Edge as Signs of Wage Pressures Appear
2024-03-05 13:00:29
USD/JPY Starts Week Strong; Tokyo Inflation, ISM Services, Powell & NFP in Focus
2024-03-04 16:30:00
More View More
Nikkei 225, Nasdaq 100 Rallies Stall while FTSE 100 Bounces Off Support

Nikkei 225, Nasdaq 100 Rallies Stall while FTSE 100 Bounces Off Support

Axel Rudolph, IG Senior Market Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

Nikkei 225, FTSE 100, Nasdaq 100 Prices and Charts

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Axel Rudolph
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

​​​The Nikkei 225 consolidates below the 40,000 mark

​The Nikkei 225 rally is taking a breather below last week’s record high and is seen consolidating below the psychological 40,000 mark whilst sliding towards the February-to-March uptrend line at 39,680 which is expected to offer support together with Tuesday’s 39,673 low.​Further minor support sits at the 39,638 late February high below which lies the 1989 previous record high at 38,957.

​Resistance above Tuesday’s 40,235 high lies at last week’s 40,355 record high.

Nikkei 225 Daily Price Chart

FTSE 100 once more bounces off the 7,600 region

​On Tuesday the FTSE 100 fell to last week’s 7,596 low before forming a hammer formation on the daily candlestick chart. This may well have bullish implications if a daily chart close above Tuesday’s high at 7,656 is seen on Wednesday amid the UK budget. If so, the early February and Friday’s highs at 7,697 to 7,710 will be back in focus.

​Below key support at 7,598 to 7,596 meanders the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 7,543.

FTSE 100 Daily Price Chart

FTSE 100 Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -13% 10% -2%
Weekly -17% 11% -5%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Nasdaq 100 comes off record highs

​The Nasdaq 100 has come off Monday’s record high at 18,342 as Apple shares dropped to a four-month low on disappointing iPhone sales in China and Tesla shares slid to a near ten-month low as the German Gigafactory output was halted on power supply issues. ​The negative divergence seen on the daily RSI, whereby the oscillator didn’t confirm this week’s price record high, warned of such a bearish reversal taking shape.

​A possible fall through Tuesday’s low at 17,805 following Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech to Congress or US ADP labour data would engage the October-to-March uptrend line at 17,710.

​Immediate resistance sits at the 18,043 previous record high, made in mid-February.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Price Chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Surges to New All-Time High as Markets Hone in on Cuts
Gold Surges to New All-Time High as Markets Hone in on Cuts
2024-03-05 20:00:36
Dax and Dow Fall Back Further, while Hang Seng’s Latest Leg Lower Gathers Pace
Dax and Dow Fall Back Further, while Hang Seng’s Latest Leg Lower Gathers Pace
2024-03-05 11:00:51
US Dollar Wobbles as Markets Await Powell; Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
US Dollar Wobbles as Markets Await Powell; Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2024-03-05 00:20:00
FTSE 100 Stalls as Nikkei 225, S&P 500 Hit yet More Record Highs
FTSE 100 Stalls as Nikkei 225, S&P 500 Hit yet More Record Highs
2024-03-04 11:00:29
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Mar 6, 2024
FTSE 100
Bullish
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Mar 6, 2024
Japan 225
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Mar 6, 2024