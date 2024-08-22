 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Aug 22, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Underpinned by Better-Than-Expected Euro Area PMIs, Weak US Dollar
2024-08-22 08:34:08
EUR/USD and GBP/USD Rallies Fuelled by Ongoing US Dollar Weakness
2024-08-21 13:01:27
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Aug 22, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
IG Retail Sentiment Snapshot: Oil, AUD/USD and DAX
2024-08-22 13:00:28
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Oil - US Crude since Dec 12 when Oil - US Crude traded near 68.64.
2024-08-22 01:23:31
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Aug 22, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nikkei 225, Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 Lose Upside Momentum
2024-08-22 11:30:49
Nikkei 225 Boosted by Strong Dow and Nasdaq 100​​​
2024-08-20 11:00:33
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Aug 22, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Silver Price Action Setups Ahead of FOMC Minutes, Jackson Hole
2024-08-20 13:15:15
US Dollar Remains Weak Ahead of Jackson Hole, USD/JPY and Gold Latest
2024-08-19 13:00:27
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Aug 22, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD and GBP/USD Rallies Fuelled by Ongoing US Dollar Weakness
2024-08-21 13:01:27
EUR/USD and GBP/USD Latest – Updated Sentiment Analysis
2024-08-20 08:00:28
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Aug 22, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Strong Yen Weighed on Japan’s Trade Balance in July, Fed Speakers up Next
2024-08-21 08:10:50
US Dollar Remains Weak Ahead of Jackson Hole, USD/JPY and Gold Latest
2024-08-19 13:00:27
More View More
Nikkei 225, Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 Lose Upside Momentum

Nikkei 225, Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 Lose Upside Momentum

Axel Rudolph, IG Senior Market Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

Key Technical Levels for Major Indices

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Axel Rudolph
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Nikkei 225 stays side-lined

The Nikkei 225 has been sideways trading around the 200-day simple moving average at 38,284 but below the 55-day SMA at 38,577 for the past week or so. Were the index to rise above both of the moving averages, the late July high at 39,281 would be next in line.

A slip through Monday’s 37,163 low would open the way for the 36,000 region to be revisited.

As long as Monday's 37,163 low holds, the near-term bullish outlook remains intact.

Nikkei Daily Chart

Source: IG, ProRealTime, by Axel Rudolph

Dow Jones Industrial Average rally runs out of steam

The Dow Jones rally is running out of puff with low volatility and volume trading being prevalent as investors await Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole symposium on Friday for more clues about the depth and speed of Fed rate cuts later this year.

Nonetheless the late July peak at 41,207 may still be reached. Just above it sits the all-time record high of 41,382. The uptrend should stay firm while 40,606, Monday's low, contains downside.

Dow Jones Daily Chart

Source: IG, ProRealTime, by Axel Rudolph

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Axel Rudolph
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Nasdaq 100 rally is slowing down

The Nasdaq 100’s rise above the 55-day moving average at 19,528 and the 19,577 late July high has put the 20,006 June high in its path.

Previous resistance around 19,577-to-19,501 should now flip to support as per the inverse polarity principle where previous resistance tends to act as support and vice versa.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

Source: IG, ProRealTime, by Axel Rudolph

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 await US payroll revision and FOMC minutes
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 await US payroll revision and FOMC minutes
2024-08-21 11:00:23
Gold, Silver Price Action Setups Ahead of FOMC Minutes, Jackson Hole
Gold, Silver Price Action Setups Ahead of FOMC Minutes, Jackson Hole
2024-08-20 13:15:15
Nikkei 225 Boosted by Strong Dow and Nasdaq 100​​​
Nikkei 225 Boosted by Strong Dow and Nasdaq 100​​​
2024-08-20 11:00:33
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 Advances Take a Breather
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 Advances Take a Breather
2024-08-19 11:00:24
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Aug 22, 2024
US Tech 100
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Aug 22, 2024
Japan 225
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Aug 22, 2024