Nifty 50 Technical Outlook: New Highs in Sight?

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Closes Out Its Best Month Since 1976 But Fed Anticipation Will Throttle
2022-11-01 03:00:46
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-10-31 14:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Down as Treasury Yields Slip, Risk Appetite Picks Up
2022-11-01 06:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: China Covid Woes Weigh on Prices as Traders Eye Inventory Data
2022-11-01 02:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook: Will Dominant Downtrends Hold Next?
2022-11-01 05:00:00
Dow Closes Out Its Best Month Since 1976 But Fed Anticipation Will Throttle
2022-11-01 03:00:46
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Falls Towards Monthly Low After Failing to Test 50-Day SMA
2022-11-01 01:00:15
Gold Price Forecast: Bottoming Effort Falters - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-10-31 18:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD’s Outlook Remains Bleak Ahead of BoE’s November Meeting
2022-10-31 19:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-10-31 14:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Down as Treasury Yields Slip, Risk Appetite Picks Up
2022-11-01 06:00:00
USD/JPY Reverses Ahead of 50-Day SMA with Fed Rate Decision on Tap
2022-10-31 21:30:15
Nifty 50 Technical Outlook: New Highs in Sight?

Nifty 50 Technical Outlook: New Highs in Sight?

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

NIFTY 50, Indian Equities - Technical Outlook:

  • The Nifty is attempting to break above key resistance.
  • The probability of a move to a fresh record high is increasing.
  • What are the key levels to watch?
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

NIFTY 50 TECHNICAL OUTLOOK - BULLISH

The Indian stock market appears to be preparing for the next leg upward that could possibly push stocks to fresh record highs.

That’s because the bullish momentum in the benchmark index, the Nifty, is accelerating following the break above the median line of a rising pitchfork channel from September. In general, a rise above the median line of a pitchfork channel is a sign that the market is shifting to a ‘higher gear’. More often than not, this opens the way towards the top edge of the channel.

NIFTY 50 Daily Chart

image1.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

The upper edge of the channel is an uptrend line from September (now at about 18590), which roughly coincides with the 2021 record high of 18604. Interim resistance is on a horizontal trendline from April at about 18115. A decisive break above the 2021 top could pave the way towards the psychological 20000 mark.

Indian stocks continue to outperform some of their peers, which are struggling around year-to-date lows. Nifty’s retreat to 15183 in June was less than a 38.2% retracement of the 2020-2021 rally, and the index has not looked back since. Longer-term charts, including the monthly and quarterly, remain bullish.

NIFTY 50 Monthly Chart

image2.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

On the downside, there is immediate support on the 10-hour moving average at 18030 (on the hourly chart), followed by last week’s highs of 17800-17850. Stronger support is at the early-October high of 17428.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Advertisement