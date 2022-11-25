 Skip to Content
News
Looking Ahead to EURUSD Activity, VIX Recharge and Key Market Data
2022-11-24 03:00:41
Euro (EUR) Latest: EUR/USD Treads Water Ahead of FOMC and US Data Releases
2022-11-23 12:00:24
News
Crude Oil Update: Brent Falls on Supposed Russian Oil Price Cap
2022-11-24 08:58:08
US Dollar Nosedives Post Fed Meeting Minutes. Will the USD (DXY) Index Push Lower?
2022-11-24 04:30:00
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Boosted by Weak US PMI’s
2022-11-23 16:41:49
US Equity Futures Supported by Earnings Despite Hawkish Fed
2022-11-22 17:00:09
News
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Range Play
2022-11-24 07:30:00
Gold’s Upside Potential Appears Limited Below $1750, FOMC Minutes Next
2022-11-23 13:30:12
News
GBP/USD Rally Gains Momentum as FOMC Minutes Takes a Dovish Tilt
2022-11-24 10:30:36
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since Jan 14 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37.
2022-11-23 17:23:00
News
USD/JPY Collapsing Towards a Fresh Three-Month Low
2022-11-24 12:00:13
US Dollar Nosedives Post Fed Meeting Minutes. Will the USD (DXY) Index Push Lower?
2022-11-24 04:30:00
New Zealand Dollar Technical Outlook: Rally Could Stall

New Zealand Dollar Technical Outlook: Rally Could Stall

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

NZD/USD, NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR - Technical Outlook:

  • New Zealand Dollar has hit solid resistance.
  • NZD/USD could retreat a bit.
  • How much downside and what are the signposts to watch?

NZD/USD SHORT-TERM TECHNICAL FORECAST – NEUTRAL

After a spectacular six-week rally, the New Zealand dollar appears set to shed some of its recent gains against the US dollar.

NZD/USD, up 14% since mid-October, is now testing solid resistance on the 200-day moving average –a possibility highlighted in the previous update. In addition to the long-term moving average, there is a resistance on a downtrend line from June and a slightly upward sloping trendline from July.

NZD/USD Daily Chart

image1.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

While there is no sign of reversal of the uptrend yet, even on intraday charts, negative momentum divergence on the daily and intraday charts (rising price associated with declining or stalling of momentum) indicates that the rally is showing signs of fatigue.

If history is any guide, a retreat would not be surprising. The rallies in late 2021 and early 2022 ran out of steam at the long-term moving average. The pullback in NZD/USD was preceded by a negative momentum divergence, similar to the current divergence.

NZD/USD 240-minutes Chart

image2.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

Any retreat could open the way toward last week’s high of 0.6205. Any break below would confirm that the upward pressure had eased, opening the way toward a key cushion at the November 17 low of 0.6060. This support is fairly strong and would be tough to crack, at least on the first attempt. Indeed, the floor could provide a platform for a retest of Thursday’s high of 0.6290.

NZD/USD Weekly Chart

image3.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

Looking beyond the short term, NZD/USD last month held major support at the 2020 low of 0.5465. The rally since setting a 31-month low has been convincing, raising the prospect that an interim low is in place.

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

