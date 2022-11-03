 Skip to Content
New Zealand Dollar Technical Outlook: NZD/USD Range View Intact

New Zealand Dollar Technical Outlook: NZD/USD Range View Intact

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

NZD/USD, NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR - Technical Outlook:

  • New Zealand Dollar selloff hasn’t broken any support on intraday charts.
  • The minor/corrective uptrend remains intact despite Wednesday’s slide.
  • No change in NZD/USD’s medium-term downtrend.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

NZD/USD SHORT-TERM TECHNICAL FORECAST – NEUTRAL

The sharp intraday drop in NZD/USD on Wednesday hasn’t reversed the short-term picture from ‘bullish’ to ‘bearish’ just yet.

NZD/USD has maintained a choppy uptrend since the middle of October, well-guided within a rising channel. Most recently, the pair has spent more time toward the upper edge of the channel, indicating relative strength, and has made higher highs this week on the 240-minute (4-hour) charts. The sharp retreat may reiterate the short-term ‘neutral’ stance,outlined on Tuesday, rather than an outright bearish one.

NZD/USD 4-Hour Chart

image1.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

For sellers to claim the upper hand, NZD/USD would need to break below the October 21 low of 0.5597. Immediate support is at Monday’s low of 0.5773. This is followed by converged support marked by the 89-period moving average on the 240-minute chart, which roughly coincides with the lower edge of the Ichimoku cloud.

The choppy nature of the rally since October suggests that it is corrective, pointing to a neutral stance from the perspective of a few weeks’ worth of price action, instead of a bullish one. NZD/USD would need to clear the 200-day moving average for the medium-term outlook to turn constructive. Since the downtrend began last year, the 89- and 200-day moving averages have capped corrective rallies (see chart).

NZD/USD Daily Chart

image2.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

Zooming out, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator – a measure of trend and momentum – remains in negative territory on the weekly and monthly charts. This indicates that the broader trend points lower. Granted, medium-term downward momentum has slowed recently (also a reflection of the corrective rebound), but the bearish bias hasn’t reversed (see chart).

NZD/USD Weekly Chart

image3.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

Immediate resistance is at 0.5950-0.6030 (including yesterday’s high and the 89-day moving average), followed by stronger resistance on the 200-day moving average (now at about 0.6340).

How to Trade the "One Glance" Indicator, Ichimoku
How to Trade the "One Glance" Indicator, Ichimoku
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
How to Trade the "One Glance" Indicator, Ichimoku
Get My Guide

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

