New Zealand Dollar Technical Outlook: NZD/USD and NZD/SGD Bullish Break Imminent?

New Zealand Dollar Technical Outlook: NZD/USD and NZD/SGD Bullish Break Imminent?

DailyFX Team, Research

NZD/USD, NZD/SGD - Technical Outlook:

  • NZD/USD is attempting to break above critical resistance.
  • A potential bullish reverse head & shoulders pattern in NZD/SGD
  • What is the extent of the potential upside and what are the key levels to watch?

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by DailyFX Team
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

NZD/USD SHORT-TERM TECHNICAL OUTLOOK - BULLISH

NZD/USD is attempting to break above an important resistance that could lead to a further rise in the coming days and weeks. However, it would be too soon to conclude if the broader downtrend is over.

NZD/USD is attempting to break above key horizontal trendline resistance at about 0.5750. A decisive break would trigger a minor double bottom (the end-September and early-October lows), pointing to a potential rise towards 0.5900. Improving momentum on intraday charts suggests that the probability of a bullish break is rising. On the upside, there is quite strong resistance of 0.5900 (the 38.2% retracement of the August-September fall), and at the July low of 0.6060, roughly coinciding with the 50% retracement).

NZD/USD 4-Hour Chart

NZD/USD 4-Hour Chart

Chart Created Using TradingView

To be sure, an imminent rally may not necessarily imply a reversal of the multi-month downtrend. The bearish momentum, which appears to be gradually fading, remains intact. So, beyond any short-term rally, the risks are biased towards NZD/USD testing strong support at the 2020 low of 0.5470 sometime in the coming weeks and months. Immediate support is at Wednesday’s low of 0.5660. A decisive break below the support would negate the evolving bullish bias.

The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Recommended by DailyFX Team
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Get My Guide

NZD/SGD SHORT-TERM TECHNICAL OUTLOOK - BULLISH

NZD/SGD is similarly attempting to form a short-term base. The cross is attempting to break above key horizontal trendline resistance at 0.8230. In recent days, there have been a couple of failed attempts to break past the resistance – also a sign of how significant the barrier is.

A decisive break above would trigger a minor reverse head & shoulders pattern (the left shoulder at the September 28 low, the head at the October 2 low, and the right shoulder at Wednesday’s low), pointing to a potential rise towards 0.8450. Moreover, the quick swift recouping of the quarter-end losses on the daily chart is a sign that bears are temporarily getting exhausted, raising the probability of a bullish break higher.

NZD/SGD 4-Hour Chart

NZD/SGD 4-Hour Chart

Chart Created Using TradingView

Whether any rebound would set the stage for a sustainable rally remains a question. For one, it would depend on the nature and the extent of the evolving rally. A fast-paced / larger rally would raise the odds for such a case. Clearly, NZD/SGD’s hold above major support at the 2020 low of 0.7925 (hit 0.8000 at the end of September) is a sign that there may not be much room the downside for now, keeping such hopes alive.

Initial resistance is at 0.8335 (the 38.2% retracement of the August-September fall), followed by stronger resistance at the July low of 0.8500. For the medium-term downward pressure to fade, NZD/SGD would need to rise above the 200-day moving average (now at about 0.8875).

The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Recommended by DailyFX Team
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Get My Guide

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

