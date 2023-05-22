Nasdaq 100 Entrenched in Indisputable Uptrend but Poor Market Breadth Is Ominous

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: May 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Latest: US Dollar Strength Weighs on EUR/USD, Euro Area PMIs Near
2023-05-22 11:34:36
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq, Gold, US Dollar; Debt Ceiling, US PCE, Germany Ifo, UK Inflation, RBNZ, Australia Retail Sales
2023-05-21 16:01:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: May 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Creates a Range After Failing to Gain. Where to for WTI?
2023-05-22 02:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq, Gold, US Dollar; Debt Ceiling, US PCE, Germany Ifo, UK Inflation, RBNZ, Australia Retail Sales
2023-05-21 16:01:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: May 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: US Indices Rally Facing Key Technical Hurdles
2023-05-20 10:00:47
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Upside Bets as Support Levels Near
2023-05-15 23:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: May 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Fades but Upside Still Favored as Debt-Limit Talks Hit Crunch Time
2023-05-22 18:30:00
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Gold Dulls on Fed Speak & US Debt Ceiling
2023-05-22 13:03:25
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: May 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Markets Appear Cautious as 50-Day MA and 1.2400 Support Level Hold Firm
2023-05-22 10:00:28
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq, Gold, US Dollar; Debt Ceiling, US PCE, Germany Ifo, UK Inflation, RBNZ, Australia Retail Sales
2023-05-21 16:01:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: May 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: EUR/JPY, USD/JPY, GBP/JPY
2023-05-22 14:05:32
US Dollar Slides on Uncertainties While Japanese Yen Firms Despite Poor Data
2023-05-22 05:00:00
More View More
Nasdaq 100 Entrenched in Indisputable Uptrend but Poor Market Breadth Is Ominous

Nasdaq 100 Entrenched in Indisputable Uptrend but Poor Market Breadth Is Ominous

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

NASDAQ 100 FORECAST:

  • Nasdaq 100 has risen sharply this year, boosted by the “artificial intelligence frenzy, but the rally has not been homogenous
  • A few megacap tech players have been the main source of strength for the market
  • Overbought conditions suggest a pullback could be coming soon
Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: Nasdaq 100 Outlook - Bulls Dominate but Pullback Looms, Bearish Signals to Watch

The Nasdaq 100 has rallied significantly this year, bolstered by the “artificial intelligence” frenzy following the launch of ChatGTP, shrugging off numerous macroeconomic headwinds, including rising interest rates, persistently high inflation, and growing recession risks, to name a few.

Companies engaged in the development of AI or supplying semiconductors for its creation have reaped enormous benefits, while firms with little or no exposure to this revolutionary technology have lagged behind. It is therefore not surprising that Microsoft, Alphabet and Nvidia have shined in 2023.

With mega-cap tech being the main source of bullish impetus, the market-cap weighted Nasdaq 100 (NDX) has dramatically outperformed its equal-weighted counterpart (NDXE), with the former up 27% and the latter gaining just 14% YTD. This divergence can be appreciated in the chart below.

Nasdaq 100 (Market-Weighted) vs (Nasdaq 100 Equal-Weighted)

A picture containing text, screenshot, graphics software, multimedia software Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView

The chart above is clear evidence that breadth has been narrow under the surface – a sign of poor market internals. This means a few big names in the equity space are skewing results and masking the uneven performance. For a rally to be durable, strong participation is necessary.

Another troubling development is the disconnect between bonds and stocks. In recent weeks, the FOMC’s monetary policy outlook as reflected by the Fed funds futures has turned more hawkish, with traders pricing out the easing that was discounted for the second half of the year after the banking sector crisis.

Despite the hawkish repricing of interest rate expectations, the Nasdaq 100 has continued its trek upwards, surprising investors and reaching its best levels since April 2022. This dislocation is unlikely to last long.

Top Trading Opportunities in Q2
Top Trading Opportunities in Q2
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

Nasdaq 100, Fed Funds Futures Implied Yields and Treasury Yields Chart

A picture containing text, screenshot, diagram, plot Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView

From a technical standpoint, the Nasdaq 100 is entrenched in an undisputable uptrend, with prices forging higher highs and higher lows, while also trading above key moving averages. However, traders should exercise caution as the market appears stretched and overbought according to the 14-day RSI.

The chart below shows that the last four times the relative strength index yielded extreme overbought readings near or above 70, a pullback occurred shortly thereafter. If history is any guide, sellers could soon regain the upper hand.

In the event of a setback, initial support appears at 13,750. A move below this floor could offer an additional signal that a deeper retrenchment is in the offing, with the next downside target located near 13,350. On further weakness, the bears’ crosshair could be set on the psychological 13,000 level.

On the flip side, if the Nasdaq 100 sustains the recent breakout and stays above 13,750, the bulls could become emboldened to launch an assault on 14,370 over the coming weeks, a major resistance area created by the 61.8% Fib retracement of the 2021/2022 slump. This, however, is the baseline case.

US 500 Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 14% 4% 7%
Weekly -12% 7% 0%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

NASDAQ 100 TECHNICAL CHART

A screenshot of a graph Description automatically generated with low confidence

Nasdaq 100 Futures Chart Prepared Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Natural Gas Week Ahead: Base Building May Have Started
Natural Gas Week Ahead: Base Building May Have Started
2023-05-22 06:30:00
Is the Downward Correction in Gold Over?
Is the Downward Correction in Gold Over?
2023-05-22 03:30:00
Natural Gas Price Rebound Could Extend; What’s Next for Crude Oil?
Natural Gas Price Rebound Could Extend; What’s Next for Crude Oil?
2023-05-18 06:30:00
Euro Technical Outlook – Test of Trends and Potential Reversals for EUR/USD and EUR/JPY?
Euro Technical Outlook – Test of Trends and Potential Reversals for EUR/USD and EUR/JPY?
2023-05-17 06:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Mixed
Last updated: May 22, 2023
US Tech 100
Last updated: May 22, 2023
Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)
Last updated: May 22, 2023