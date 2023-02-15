 Skip to Content
Natural Gas Prices Losing Downside Momentum, Prices Primed for Reversal?

Natural Gas Prices Losing Downside Momentum, Prices Primed for Reversal?

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributor

Natural Gas, RSI, Bearish Rectangle – Technical Update:

  • Natural gas prices remain in a consolidation setting
  • Positive RSI divergence shows momentum is fading
  • However, Bearish Rectangle is eyed on 4-hour setting

Daily Chart – Eyes on RSI

Natural gas prices continue to consolidate on the daily setting, marking a diversion from the aggressive downtrend seen from December through January. Broadly speaking, the technical trajectory seems biased lower following the formation of a bearish Head and Shoulders chart pattern on the weekly setting. This could be setting the commodity up for a revisit of 2020 lows.

Following the recent consolidation, we have seen positive RSI divergence emerge. This is a sign of fading downside momentum. While this is not a guarantee that a reversal is imminent, it will be important to continue monitoring price action in the days ahead. A breakout above the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) could open the door to a broader reversal. Otherwise, extending losses exposes the 114.6% Fibonacci extension level at 1.555.

Daily Chart – Eyes on RSI

Chart Created Using TradingView

4-Hour Chart – Bearish Rectangle?

Zooming in on the 4-hour chart reveals something interesting is brewing. A Bearish Rectangle seems to be forming. Prices have been consolidating between an established floor – which is around 2.341 – as well as a ceiling – around 2.657. In this case, the rectangle is bearish because of the downtrend that occurred before the pattern’s formation.

While prices remain within the rectangle, the near-term trajectory may remain neutral. But, a downside breakout would open the door to extending losses towards the 138.2% Fibonacci extension level at 2.162. Otherwise, turning higher and rising above the 100-period SMA would likely increasingly offer a bullish technical outlook. That would place the focus on the January 24th high of 3.595.

4-Hour Chart – Bearish Rectangle?

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, follow him on Twitter:@ddubrovskyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

