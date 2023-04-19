Natural Gas Prices Conclude Longest Winning Streak Since February, Where to?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Bounces Off Confluence Support as Bulls Reemerge to Assert Market Control
2023-04-18 19:30:00
EUR/USD Nudges Higher, German ZEW Misses as Economic Sentiment Wanes
2023-04-18 09:38:43
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/CAD Rises on Oil’s Slump, Nasdaq 100 Carves Double Top Pattern as Bears Lurk
2023-04-19 15:00:00
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Canadian Inflation Reiterates BoC Outlook to Pause Rates
2023-04-18 13:25:22
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets in the Second Quarter: S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Euro, Recession Woes
2023-04-09 20:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Downside Exposure on Wall Street
2023-04-04 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Price Under Yield Pressure, Support Level Nears
2023-04-19 09:00:12
Gold Prices Gain as US Dollar Falls, Keep a Close Eye on Bearish Engulfing Follow-Through
2023-04-19 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Capped by Cluster Resistance, USD/JPY Blasts Off after Bullish Breakout
2023-04-19 19:00:00
Breaking News: UK Inflation Holds Above 10% for the 7th Consecutive Month
2023-04-19 06:43:14
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Capped by Cluster Resistance, USD/JPY Blasts Off after Bullish Breakout
2023-04-19 19:00:00
USD/JPY Breaks Major Trendline Resistance as USD/CAD Defies Key Moving Average
2023-04-17 16:05:00
More View More
Natural Gas Prices Conclude Longest Winning Streak Since February, Where to?

Natural Gas Prices Conclude Longest Winning Streak Since February, Where to?

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

Natural Gas, 50-Day SMA, Rising Wedge Breakout – Technical Update:

  • Natural gas prices conclude the longest win streak since February
  • The 50-day SMA held as resistance, maintaining the bearish focus
  • 4-hour chart shows a breakout under a Rising Wedge is in play

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Daily Chart – 50-Day Simple Moving Average Holds

Natural gas prices fell over 6% on Wednesday, ending a 3-day winning streak which was the longest since the end of February. Leading into the 3-day rise, positive RSI divergence was showing that downside momentum was fading. That can at times precede a turn higher. But, it seems broader downside forces remain in focus for the heating commodity.

Prices were unable to push above the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). This has been maintaining the broader downside technical bias since December. In fact, December was the last time we saw natural gas above the 50-day line. As such, the focus is now being shifted back to the February low at 1.967 if prices continue lower in the coming sessions.

Breaking under this support would expose the 23.6% Fibonacci extension level at 1.696. Beyond that sits the 2020 low at 1.44. On the other hand, in the event of a turn higher, that would expose the February high at 3.027 towards the long-term falling trendline from last year.

Daily Chart – 50-Day Simple Moving Average Holds

Chart Created Using TradingView

4-Hour Chart – Rising Wedge Breakout

Looking at the 4-hour setting can help paint a better picture of what has been going on in natural gas and what could happen next. Prices initially broke above a Rectangle chart pattern after the ceiling was pierced at 2.238. But, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at 2.373 held as resistance. During this near-term rise, a Rising Wedge was forming.

Since then, prices confirmed a downside breakout, opening the door to extending lower. Now, a confirmatory break under the former ceiling of the rectangle exposes the floor at 1.998. But, it should be noted that prices are above the 100-period SMA. This line could hold as support, pivoting prices back to the ceiling of the rectangle.

Resuming higher entails facing the midpoint of the Fibonacci retracement level at 2.498.

The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Get My Guide
 4-Hour Chart – Rising Wedge Breakout

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, follow him on Twitter:@ddubrovskyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow and S&P 500 Price Setup: Earnings Vs Momentum
Dow and S&P 500 Price Setup: Earnings Vs Momentum
2023-04-19 04:30:00
Australian Dollar Up After RBA Minutes & China GDP Data; Will AUD/USD Sustain Gains?
Australian Dollar Up After RBA Minutes & China GDP Data; Will AUD/USD Sustain Gains?
2023-04-18 05:30:00
US Dollar Outperforms Again, but Key Resistance Holds. USD/JPY Looks More Interesting
US Dollar Outperforms Again, but Key Resistance Holds. USD/JPY Looks More Interesting
2023-04-18 00:00:00
Japanese Yen Weekly Forecast: Bullish Triangle or Double Top for USD/JPY?
Japanese Yen Weekly Forecast: Bullish Triangle or Double Top for USD/JPY?
2023-04-17 05:50:00
Advertisement

Rates

Natural Gas
Last updated: Apr 20, 2023