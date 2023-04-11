Natural Gas Price Setup: Downward Pressure is Abating

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US CPI to Set the Tone for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-04-10 03:00:00
Markets in the Second Quarter: S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Euro, Recession Woes
2023-04-09 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Is Still Not Out of the Woods Despite OPEC+ Output Cut
2023-04-10 06:20:00
Oil Fundamental Forecast: WTI to Head Lower in Q2 as Fundamentals Weaken
2023-04-09 01:00:16
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets in the Second Quarter: S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Euro, Recession Woes
2023-04-09 20:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Downside Exposure on Wall Street
2023-04-04 02:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Fall as Traders Raise Odds of More Fed Tightening after Solid Jobs Data
2023-04-10 18:30:00
Volatility May See Range Breaks across Markets but Trends Might be Short-Lived
2023-04-10 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US CPI to Set the Tone for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-04-10 03:00:00
Markets in the Second Quarter: S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Euro, Recession Woes
2023-04-09 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Q2 Top Trade Idea: Short USD/JPY on Fed Pause Signal, JPY Safe Haven Appeal
2023-04-10 15:00:15
Can the Japanese Yen rely on its safe-haven appeal in Q2 - Will USD retaliate?
2023-04-10 06:00:28
More View More
Natural Gas Price Setup: Downward Pressure is Abating

Natural Gas Price Setup: Downward Pressure is Abating

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

Natural Gas, NG - Price Outlook:

  • Low market diversity and positive divergence as natural gas prices test the February low.
  • Odds are rising of at least some consolidation / minor rebound.
  • What are the signposts to watch?
Top Trading Opportunities in Q2
Top Trading Opportunities in Q2
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

NATURAL GAS TECHNICAL OUTLOOK: BULLISH

Natural gas prices are holding above strong support, raising the prospect of at least some consolidation / minor rebound as the downward momentum is fading.

Market diversity as measured by fractal dimensions appears to be low as natural gas retests multi-month lows. Fractal dimensions measure the distribution of diversity. When the measure hits the lower bound, typically 1.25-1.30 depending on the market, it indicates extremely low diversity as market participants bet in the same direction, raising the odds of a price reversal. For natural gas, the 65-day fractal dimension fell below the threshold of 1.25, flashing a red flag. See “Natural Gas Price Action Setup: Is the Slide Overdone?”, published February 21 for more on the topic.

Natural Gas Daily Chart

image1.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi using Tradingview

A positive momentum divergence on the daily and weekly charts (ascending Relative Strength Index associated with a double bottom in natural gas) is a sign that the eight-month-long slide is losing momentum. Moreover, speculative short positioning has reduced sharply since March even as natural gas prices are hovering around 2.5-year lows.

So far, natural gas is holding above strong support at the February low of 1.97. Furthermore, the colour-coded daily candlestick charts show the most recent leg lower (from early March) is consolidation within the downtrend, and not the start of a fresh leg lower.

Natural Gas Daily Chart

image2.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi using Tradingview

This suggests that the conditions for at least a short-term consolidation/minor rebound are getting ripe. To be fair, natural gas needs to clear the crucial resistance area around 2.25-2.40, including the 89-period moving average, the 200-period moving average, and the upper edge of the Ichimoku cloud on the 240-minute charts. A move above the resistance would raise the odds of a retest of the March high of 3.03. Any break above 3.03, would trigger a double bottom (the February and the March lows), potentially opening the way toward 4.00.

Natural Gas 240-minute Chart

image3.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi using Tradingview

On the downside, a drop below 1.97 could pave the way toward the 2020 low of around 1.45, also the target of a major double-top pattern (the 2022 highs) triggered at the end of last year.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

--- Contact and follow Jaradi on Twitter: @JaradiManish

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Is Still Not Out of the Woods Despite OPEC+ Output Cut
Crude Oil Is Still Not Out of the Woods Despite OPEC+ Output Cut
2023-04-10 06:20:00
US CPI to Set the Tone for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
US CPI to Set the Tone for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-04-10 03:00:00
Caixin Services Beats Expectations; Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng to Gain??
Caixin Services Beats Expectations; Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng to Gain??
2023-04-06 06:30:00
Economic Woes Aid Japanese Yen; More Downside in USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY?
Economic Woes Aid Japanese Yen; More Downside in USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY?
2023-04-06 03:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Natural Gas
Last updated: Apr 11, 2023