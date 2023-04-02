 Skip to Content
News
Markets Q2 Outlook: US Dollar, Gold, Oil, Dow, Euro, Yen, Sterling, AUD, BTC
2023-04-02 15:00:00
Euro Q2 Fundamental Forecast: Recovery May Continue but Upside Will Be Limited
2023-04-01 20:00:00
News
Crude Oil Price Gaps Higher on OPEC+ Output Cut Compounding Supply Issues. Higher WTI?
2023-04-03 00:30:00
Markets Q2 Outlook: US Dollar, Gold, Oil, Dow, Euro, Yen, Sterling, AUD, BTC
2023-04-02 15:00:00
News
Markets Q2 Outlook: US Dollar, Gold, Oil, Dow, Euro, Yen, Sterling, AUD, BTC
2023-04-02 15:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Gain as Bank Sector Volatility Cools Ahead of the Fed
2023-03-20 23:00:00
News
Markets Q2 Outlook: US Dollar, Gold, Oil, Dow, Euro, Yen, Sterling, AUD, BTC
2023-04-02 15:00:00
Gold Fundamental Forecast: Gold Glowing into Q2 as Fed Peaks
2023-03-31 20:00:00
News
Breaking UK News: UK Growth Revised Higher, GBP/USD Nears A Multi-Week High
2023-03-31 07:36:58
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Grinds Higher as US Data Releases Near
2023-03-30 08:35:12
News
Markets Q2 Outlook: US Dollar, Gold, Oil, Dow, Euro, Yen, Sterling, AUD, BTC
2023-04-02 15:00:00
Japanese Yen Q2 Technical Forecast: Yen Looks Set for Gains in Q2
2023-04-01 15:00:35
Natural Gas Price Outlook: Fading Momentum at Support Has Resistance in Focus

Natural Gas Price Outlook: Fading Momentum at Support Has Resistance in Focus

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

Natural Gas, Fading Momentum, Falling Wedge – Technical Update:

  • Natural gas prices reversed initial losses accumulated last week
  • Downside momentum continues to fade on the daily and weekly
  • Falling Wedge breakout still needs further confirmation, where to?

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Weekly Chart – Momentum Continues Fading

Natural gas prices finished last week on a positive note, despite being unchanged from the week before. That is because the heating commodity managed to reverse losses accumulated throughout the 5 trading days to finish Friday on an upbeat. This continues to paint the story that downside momentum is fading. That can be seen by looking at RSI, which is displaying positive divergence. This can at times precede turning points within downtrends.

Weekly Chart – Momentum Continues Fading

Chart Created Using TradingView

Daily Chart – Eyes on 50-Day SMA

On the daily setting, we can see that natural gas reinforced key support, which is the February low at 1.967. That is because prices were unable to clear this point last week. Note that positive RSI divergence also exists on the daily chart. As such, the heating commodity could be looking at setting the stage for a turn higher. That would place the focus on the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), which is immediate resistance. This could reinstate the downside focus, pivoting prices back to support. Otherwise, extending beyond the line exposes the March high at 3.027.

Daily Chart – Eyes on 50-Day SMA

Chart Created Using TradingView

4-Hour Chart – Wedge Breakout

Zooming in once again and pulling up the 4-hour chart, we can take a closer look at how natural gas is shaping up for the week ahead. For starters, prices have confirmed a breakout above a Falling Wedge chart formation. Although, upside progress has been somewhat lackluster. That is because the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at 2.195 held as resistance. Breaking above this price could reinstate the bullish implications of the wedge, exposing the 100-period SMA. If the latter does not hold, it could be shaping up for a bullish week ahead.

The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Get My Guide
 4-Hour Chart – Wedge Breakout

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, follow him on Twitter:@ddubrovskyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

