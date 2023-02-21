Natural Gas Price Action Setup: Is the Slide Overdone?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Trades Flat as Volatility Remains Light
2023-02-20 15:00:20
US Dollar Holds Gains as Markets Weigh Fed Moves. Will Yields Boost USD?
2023-02-20 04:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Gold, Dow Jones, FOMC Minutes, PCE, NZD/USD, RBNZ
2023-02-19 16:00:00
Oil Forecast: Crude Prices Sink on Rising Rates & China’s Slow Demand Recovery
2023-02-19 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Gold, Dow Jones, FOMC Minutes, PCE, NZD/USD, RBNZ
2023-02-19 16:00:00
Dollar Breaks Higher While Dow Holds its Range: Which Move Metabolizes?
2023-02-15 23:00:52
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices (XAU/USD) Nudge Higher But Bigger Tests Lie Ahead
2023-02-20 13:00:28
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Gold, Dow Jones, FOMC Minutes, PCE, NZD/USD, RBNZ
2023-02-19 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Price Forecast: Pound Flat Against Peers, Dovish Pressure on BoE Mounting
2023-02-20 08:56:39
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Slumps, a Victim of US Dollar Strength
2023-02-17 10:33:59
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY, GBP/JPY
2023-02-21 03:00:00
USD/JPY Update: Signs of Exhaustion, Acceptance Above 134.50 Needed for Bullish Rally to Continue.
2023-02-20 10:58:00
More View More
Natural Gas Price Action Setup: Is the Slide Overdone?

Natural Gas Price Action Setup: Is the Slide Overdone?

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

Natural Gas, NG - Price Outlook:

  • Natural gas prices hit a fresh multi-month low on Monday.
  • On some measures, the six-month slide is beginning to look stretched.
  • What is the outlook and what are the signposts to watch?

The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Get My Guide

The downward pressure on natural gas continued unabated with prices falling to a new 20-month low on Monday. Even then, there is no sign of a reversal of the downtrend. However, on some measures, the slide is beginning to look stretched.

Natural Gas Daily Chart

image1.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi using Metastock

Market diversity as measured by fractal dimensions appears to be low as natural gas is at multi-month lows. Fractal dimensions measure the distribution of diversity. When the measure hits the lower bound, typically 1.25-1.30 depending on the market, it indicates extremely low diversity as market participants bet in the same direction, raising the odds of a price reversal. For natural gas, the 65-day fractal dimension is currently around 1.28, around the same level that led to a downward correction in mid-2022 (see chart).

Natural Gas Monthly Chart

image2.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi using Tradingview

On higher timeframe charts, natural gas is looking deeply oversold. For instance, the Stochastics indicator on the monthly chart is at extreme – levels that were associated with a reveral in natural gas in the past (see monthly chart). Furthermore, the 14-week Relative Strength Index (RSI) has fallen below 30 – levels that were associated with at least a few weeks of consolidation in the past (see weekly chart).

Natural Gas Weekly Chart

image3.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi using Tradingview

While the above measures give a sense of how stretched the slide is, they fall short of giving a sense of exact timing of a reversal. To be sure, there is no sign of an imminent reversal in natural gas. Indeed, as arecent update highlighted, a major double-top pattern (the 2022 highs) triggered at the end of last year points to further downside, potentially toward the 2020 low of around 1.45. However, the above measures do highlight that there could be limited scope for an extended weakness from here.

Natural Gas Daily Chart

image4.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi using Tradingview

If the slide were to pause, at minimum, natural gas may need clear immediate resistance on the 10-day moving average. Since the end of December, there hasn’t been a single daily close above the average. Subsequent resistance is at last week’s high of 2.62, followed by a strong barrier at the late-January high of 3.60.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY, GBP/JPY
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY, GBP/JPY
2023-02-21 03:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Price Setup: NZD/USD Looks Vulnerable Ahead of RBNZ Rate Decision
New Zealand Dollar Price Setup: NZD/USD Looks Vulnerable Ahead of RBNZ Rate Decision
2023-02-20 07:30:00
EUR/USD Price Setup: A Bit More Downside Within a Broader Consolidation?
EUR/USD Price Setup: A Bit More Downside Within a Broader Consolidation?
2023-02-20 03:00:00
Natural Gas Price Weekly Outlook: Bearish Rectangle Breakout Spells Trouble?
Natural Gas Price Weekly Outlook: Bearish Rectangle Breakout Spells Trouble?
2023-02-20 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Natural Gas
Last updated: Feb 21, 2023