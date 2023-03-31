Natural Gas Price Action: Due for a Rebound?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Confronts Trendline Resistance, Threatens Breakout After Hot German CPI
2023-03-30 15:30:00
EUR/USD Hands Back Some Gains, German CPI Data In Focus
2023-03-29 09:37:26
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Fall on Soft Fed Energy Report, Eyes on US Jobless Claims Next
2023-03-30 05:00:00
Oil Price Update: WTI and Brent Rally Faces Technical Headwinds
2023-03-29 08:00:03
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Gain as Bank Sector Volatility Cools Ahead of the Fed
2023-03-20 23:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Mar 07, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,870.10.
2023-03-20 16:23:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Stick To Uptrend As Market Mulls US Rate Path
2023-03-30 10:00:13
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Stumbles as Risk-on Sentiment Returns
2023-03-29 15:40:43
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Grinds Higher as US Data Releases Near
2023-03-30 08:35:12
British Pound Price Setup: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY
2023-03-29 06:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Slips as US Dollar Recovers Along with Risk Assets. Where to for USD/JPY?
2023-03-30 00:30:00
USD/JPY Moves Higher as the Japanese Yen Sheds its Risk Premium
2023-03-29 11:00:00
More View More
Natural Gas Price Action: Due for a Rebound?

Natural Gas Price Action: Due for a Rebound?

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

Natural Gas, NG - Price Outlook:

  • Positive divergence and stretched sentiment suggest the slide in natural gas is losing steam.
  • Possibility of a minor rebound in natural gas.
  • What are the signposts to watch?
Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

NATURAL GAS TECHNICAL OUTLOOK: NEUTRAL

Slowing downward momentum and stretched sentiment suggest the multi-month-long slide in natural gas prices could soon reverse.

Natural gas failed to sustain the rebound in late February, falling over 20% in March. See “Natural Gas Price Action Setup: Is This It?”, published February 28, highlighting the risk of a renewed decline. Natural gas is now testing quite a strong cushion at the February low of 1.97. A positive momentum divergence on the daily and weekly charts (ascending Relative Strength Index associated with a double bottom in natural gas) is a sign that the seven-month-long slide is losing steam. Moreover, the colour-coded daily candlestick charts show the most recent leg lower (from early March) is consolidation within the downtrend, and not the start of a fresh leg lower.

Natural Gas Daily Chart

image1.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi using Tradingview

Moreover, market diversity as measured by fractal dimensions appears to be low as natural gas retests multi-month lows. Fractal dimensions measure the distribution of diversity. When the measure hits the lower bound, typically 1.25-1.30 depending on the market, it indicates extremely low diversity as market participants bet in the same direction, raising the odds of a price reversal. For natural gas, the 65-day fractal dimension is currently around 1.25, flashing a red flag. (See chart.)

Natural Gas Daily Chart

image2.png

Chart created by Manish Jaradi using Metastock

The odds appear to be rising for a retest of at least the early-March high of 3.03. Any break there would trigger a minor double bottom (the February and March lows), potentially opening the way toward 4.00. To be sure, a rebound is not imminent, that is, a drop below 1.97 can’t be ruled out. Such a fall could clear the door toward the 2020 low of around 1.45, also the target of a major double-top pattern (the 2022 highs) triggered at the end of last year.

Natural Gas Weekly Chart

image3.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi using Tradingview

However, from a risk: reward perspective, the bar for further downside is rising. Moreover, from a broader perspective, the odds are high that the multi-month decline in natural prices is overdone. See “Natural Gas Price Action Setup: Is the Slide Overdone?”, published February 21.

Natural gas is down in March as milder weather forecasts and rising output have overshadowed continued disruptions to French energy networks. However, colder-than-normal temperatures are forecast to spread across much of Europe in early April, and reports that demand is beginning to tick up given the sharp decline in prices in recent months. With supply worries mounting with protests in France, natural gas prices could be supported. Still, with Europe gas storage well above five-year averages, natural gas could find it tough to rebound on a sustainable basis.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

--- Contact and follow Jaradi on Twitter: @JaradiManish

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin Technical Outlook: Medium-Term Downward Pressure is Fading
Bitcoin Technical Outlook: Medium-Term Downward Pressure is Fading
2023-03-30 06:30:00
Australian Dollar Price Setup: Can AUD/USD Rise to 0.80?
Australian Dollar Price Setup: Can AUD/USD Rise to 0.80?
2023-03-30 03:30:00
Natural Gas Reinforces Support as Prices Attempt a Bullish Falling Wedge Breakout
Natural Gas Reinforces Support as Prices Attempt a Bullish Falling Wedge Breakout
2023-03-29 23:00:00
British Pound Price Setup: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY
British Pound Price Setup: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY
2023-03-29 06:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Natural Gas
Last updated: Mar 31, 2023