​​Nasdaq 100 & S&P 500 see losses stabilise, while Hang Seng moves higher​

Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Hang Seng: Analysis and Charts

​​​Nasdaq 100 edges higher after sump

​The index has fallen from the recent highs, dropping below 20,000 in yesterday’s session. ​The price finds itself below the June highs, and may now test the 50-day simple moving average (SMA), currently 19,402. The June lows at 19,470 interpose themselves before this level is reached.

​A close back above 20,000 might suggest that a low has been formed.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

​S&P 500 steady after losses

​Amidst all the excitement surrounding the rout in tech stocks, the S&P 500 has fallen only 60 points from the record high. ​The index remains firmly above trendline support from the April low; a fall this far would take it back to 5500, or down to the 50-day SMA at 5421.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

​Hang Seng makes headway

​It looks like a bottoming process has continued here, with the index rallying overnight after retracing most of last week’s gains.​A continued move higher tests the 50-day SMA, which held back progress last week, and a close above 18,250 and then 18,400 would help to sustain the bullish view.

​A close back below 17,500 would open the way back to the lows at 17,350.

Hang Seng Daily Chart