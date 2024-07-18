​​Nasdaq 100 & S&P 500 see losses stabilise, while Hang Seng moves higher​

 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 18, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR/USD) Little Moved as ECB Leaves Rates Unchanged, September Meeting Now Key
2024-07-18 12:41:18
USD Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Technical Setups
2024-07-15 12:05:12
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 18, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Retail Sentiment Analysis – Gold, US Oil, and DAX 40 Latest
2024-07-18 10:00:39
Gold, US Oil, S&P 500 - Latest Retail Sentiment Analysis
2024-07-12 13:12:31
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 18, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​​​FTSE 100 holds support, while Dax struggles, but Dow surges to fresh highs​​​​​​
2024-07-17 11:00:12
Dow at new highs, while Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 pause for breath​​​​​​
2024-07-16 10:00:13
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 18, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Retail Sentiment Analysis – Gold, US Oil, and DAX 40 Latest
2024-07-18 10:00:39
Gold (XAU/USD) - Ready to Print a New All-Time High, Latest Sentiment Analysis
2024-07-16 13:06:10
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 18, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Unemployment Remains at 4.4% as Jobs Data Reveals no Surprises
2024-07-18 08:06:37
UK Inflation Remains Sticky; GBP/USD Sentiment Analysis
2024-07-17 07:54:05
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 18, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Strengthens: Market Speculates over FX Intervention
2024-07-17 13:07:01
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Weakens as Powell's Dovish Tone Impacts Yields
2024-07-16 07:59:29
​​Nasdaq 100 & S&P 500 see losses stabilise, while Hang Seng moves higher​

​​Nasdaq 100 & S&P 500 see losses stabilise, while Hang Seng moves higher​

Chris Beauchamp, IG Chief Market Analyst

Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Hang Seng: Analysis and Charts

​​​Nasdaq 100 edges higher after sump

​The index has fallen from the recent highs, dropping below 20,000 in yesterday's session. ​The price finds itself below the June highs, and may now test the 50-day simple moving average (SMA), currently 19,402. The June lows at 19,470 interpose themselves before this level is reached.

​A close back above 20,000 might suggest that a low has been formed.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

S&P 500 steady after losses

​Amidst all the excitement surrounding the rout in tech stocks, the S&P 500 has fallen only 60 points from the record high. ​The index remains firmly above trendline support from the April low; a fall this far would take it back to 5500, or down to the 50-day SMA at 5421.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

​Hang Seng makes headway

​It looks like a bottoming process has continued here, with the index rallying overnight after retracing most of last week's gains.​A continued move higher tests the 50-day SMA, which held back progress last week, and a close above 18,250 and then 18,400 would help to sustain the bullish view.

​A close back below 17,500 would open the way back to the lows at 17,350.

Hang Seng Daily Chart

​​​​​​FTSE 100 holds support, while Dax struggles, but Dow surges to fresh highs​​​​​​
​​​​​​FTSE 100 holds support, while Dax struggles, but Dow surges to fresh highs​​​​​​
2024-07-17 11:00:12
Dow at new highs, while Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 pause for breath​​​​​​
Dow at new highs, while Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 pause for breath​​​​​​
2024-07-16 10:00:13
USD Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Technical Setups
USD Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Technical Setups
2024-07-15 12:05:12
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 Begin Week on a Cautious Note
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 Begin Week on a Cautious Note
2024-07-15 10:00:14
Rates

US 500
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 18, 2024
US Tech 100
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jul 18, 2024