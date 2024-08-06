 Skip to Content
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Jul 03, 2024 when EUR/USD traded near 1.08.
2024-08-01 10:18:31
Retail Sentiment Analysis – EUR/USD, USD/JPY Latest
2024-08-01 07:45:42
Retail Sentiment Snapshot: Gold, Oil, and USD/CHF Positioning Analysed
2024-08-05 14:30:18
Retail Sentiment Analysis: AUD/USD, Oil, S&P 500 Positioning
2024-08-02 08:23:24
Nasdaq 100, Dow and Dax rebound, but is there more to come?
2024-08-06 11:00:27
Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Suffer Huge Losses, while Dow Heads Lower
2024-08-05 11:00:33
Gold Remains Rangebound, Silver is Weak; Technical and Sentiment Analysis
2024-08-06 08:15:38
Retail Sentiment Snapshot: Gold, Oil, and USD/CHF Positioning Analysed
2024-08-05 14:30:18
Bank of England Narrowly Votes for 25-Bps Cut – GBP, Gilts Little Changed
2024-08-01 12:05:30
British Pound (GBP) Latest – Will the Bank of England Cut Rates This Week?
2024-07-29 13:14:17
Global Sell-off Takes a Breather – USD/JPY and ADU/JPY in Focus
2024-08-06 13:13:17
Retail Sentiment Analysis – EUR/USD, USD/JPY Latest
2024-08-01 07:45:42
Nasdaq 100, Dow and Dax rebound, but is there more to come?

Nasdaq 100, Dow and Dax rebound, but is there more to come?

Chris Beauchamp, IG Chief Market Analyst

​​​Nasdaq 100 stages dramatic rebound

​Yesterday saw a huge rebound off the lows of the session. Crucially, the price rebounded and held above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA), currently 17,794.​The index is already down 12.5% from its record high of July, having been almost 17% down from that high at yesterday’s lows. This is the biggest pullback since October 2023, and may mark the low for the time being.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

​Dow moves off the lows

​This index also recovered from the lows, though the bounce overnight has been more muted.​Bulls will want to see a move back above 39,200, which would put the price back above yesterday’s close, and also above the 100-day SMA.

​A close below 39,000 would mark a bearish development, and raise the possibility of a test of Monday’s lows and then the 200-day SMA, currently 38,147.

Dow Jones Daily Chart

​Dax rally stalls

​The overnight bounce has struggled here too, and notably the price is currently unable to hold above the 200-day SMA.​A close back above the 200-day SMA would help reinforce the view that the price has bottomed, and could see a steady recovery over time.

​Further declines below 17,300 bring yesterday’s low at 17,000 back into view.

DAX Daily Chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

