 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Jun 6, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
ECB Cuts Interest Rates as Expected, Upward Revisions to Inflation and Growth Lift the Euro
2024-06-06 12:50:58
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CHF Levels to Watch
2024-06-04 17:20:01
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Jun 6, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
OPEC+ Fights Declining Oil Prices with Extended Production Cuts, Phased Tapering
2024-06-03 08:19:41
US Crude Oil Prices Return More Gains As Market Looks To Inventories, OPEC
2024-05-30 14:30:16
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Jun 6, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 at new record, while Dow and CAC40 also move higher
2024-06-06 10:33:47
Dow and CAC40 struggle to hold gains, while Nasdaq 100 in stronger form
2024-06-04 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Jun 6, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Slips Further, Gold Nudges Higher, Bitcoin Poised for a New ATH
2024-06-06 14:30:09
Gold (XAU/USD) Looking Technically Oversold, US Data, NFPs Key for Next Move
2024-06-05 10:06:28
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Jun 6, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest – GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Technical Outlooks
2024-06-06 07:59:13
GBP/USD Testing 1.2700 as USD Picks Up a Bid, UK Manufacturing Expands in May
2024-06-03 10:00:50
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Jun 6, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Below 156.00 on US Dollar Weakness, US Jobs Data Remains Key
2024-06-04 07:55:49
USD/JPY Stuck Around 157.00 Ahead of US Inflation Data
2024-05-31 08:01:40
More View More
Nasdaq 100 at new record, while Dow and CAC40 also move higher

Nasdaq 100 at new record, while Dow and CAC40 also move higher

Chris Beauchamp, IG Chief Market Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones 30, CAC40 Analysis and Charts

​​​Nasdaq 100 at new record

​The index climbed to a new record high on Wednesday, rallying through the 19,000 level for the first time.​This follows on from a bounce from the lows of last week, when the price rallied from a low at 18,187, near the 50-day SMA.

​In the short term, momentum may carry the price further beyond 19,000. A close back below 18,700 would be needed to put a more substantial dent in the outlook.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

Recommended by Chris Beauchamp
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Recommended by Chris Beauchamp
Master The Three Market Conditions
Get My Guides

Dow rallying from higher low

​A fresh higher low appears to have formed after the price rebounded from 38,000 at the end of last week.​The price returned to the 50-day simple moving average yesterday, and a close above the 50-day SMA would reinforce the bullish view and would then open the way to the record highs at 40,000.

​A close back below 38,500 would then suggest that a retest of 38,000 may follow, and below this lies the April low at 37,236.

DowJones 30 Daily Chart

Wall Street Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 0% 1% 1%
Weekly -26% 12% -10%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

CAC 40 moves off support

​Over the past week the index formed a low around 7900, as it did in April and May.​Should this low continue to hold, then we can look towards a fresh rebound towards the 8250 highs from April and May, reviving the uptrend. From there new record highs loom.

CAC 40 Daily Chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 recover from their recent lows
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 recover from their recent lows
2024-06-05 12:00:46
Dow and CAC40 struggle to hold gains, while Nasdaq 100 in stronger form
Dow and CAC40 struggle to hold gains, while Nasdaq 100 in stronger form
2024-06-04 12:00:00
​​​FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 Recover from Last Week’s Lows
​​​FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 Recover from Last Week’s Lows
2024-06-03 12:00:07
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 await US PCE inflation print​​​
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 await US PCE inflation print​​​
2024-05-31 10:30:32
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Jun 6, 2024
US Tech 100
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Jun 6, 2024
France 40
Mixed
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Jun 6, 2024