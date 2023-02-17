Momentum Slowing as the UK FTSE Index Scales to New Highs

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Bumped Higher by Hawkish Fed and Blistering PPI. Higher USD?
2023-02-17 02:00:00
Dollar’s Friday Breakout Potential: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD and USDJPY
2023-02-17 00:00:42
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Brent Finding its Footing on Revised Demand Outlook & Weaker USD
2023-02-16 08:54:58
WTI Oil Price Forecast: Eyeing Potential Bounce Off 50-Day MA
2023-02-15 08:56:32
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Breaks Higher While Dow Holds its Range: Which Move Metabolizes?
2023-02-15 23:00:52
What Has the Dow Done After Past CPI Releases?
2023-02-14 21:30:27
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Charge Toward Fibonacci Support as Markets Bet on Higher Fed Peak Rates
2023-02-16 16:40:00
Gold Prices Aim for Worst Month Since June 2021 as Retail Traders Boost Long Bets
2023-02-16 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Bumped Higher by Hawkish Fed and Blistering PPI. Higher USD?
2023-02-17 02:00:00
Dollar’s Friday Breakout Potential: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD and USDJPY
2023-02-17 00:00:42
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Bumped Higher by Hawkish Fed and Blistering PPI. Higher USD?
2023-02-17 02:00:00
Japanese Yen Price Setup: How Much More Upside in USD/JPY?
2023-02-16 07:30:00
More View More
Momentum Slowing as the UK FTSE Index Scales to New Highs

Momentum Slowing as the UK FTSE Index Scales to New Highs

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

UK FTSE Index, UKK, FTSE 100 Index - Technical Outlook:

  • Upward momentum is slowing as the UK FTSE Index stages fresh record highs.
  • While there is scope for medium-term gains, a minor pause in the short-term can’t be ruled out.
  • What are the signposts to watch?

How to Trade the "One Glance" Indicator, Ichimoku
How to Trade the "One Glance" Indicator, Ichimoku
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
How to Trade the "One Glance" Indicator, Ichimoku
Get My Guide

There is more evidence that upward momentum is slowing as the UK FTSE 100 index scales to record highs, raising the prospect of a pause / minor retreat in the rally.

To be sure, there is no sign of reversal – indeed higher highs on the daily charts imply that the trend is still up. However, the higher highs are getting registered on slowing momentum suggesting buyer fatigue could be setting in given the extent and the pace of the rise over the past few months (see the daily chart). This is especially so as the index is testing quite a tough hurdle, including the upper edge of a rising channel from 2003 (now at about 8350), slightly above the 2018 high of 7903 (see the monthly chart).

FTSE INDEX Daily Chart

image1.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

Unless the index stops making new highs, the path of least resistance could still be up. In other words, at the very least, the index needs to stop making new highs for any consolidation to take place. Moreover, any consolidation may not necessarily imply a reversal of the uptrend – the FTSE 100 index could well go sideways.

In this regard, there is plenty of support on the downside that could restrict any potential pullback. The initial cushion is at the January high of 7875, followed by the end-January low of 7708, near an uptrend line from October. Stronger support is on the 200-day moving average, roughly coinciding with the lower edge of the Ichimoku cloud.

image2.JPG

Source Data: Bloomberg; Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using Python.

As noted in the previous update, technical and breadth market indicators suggest there is scope for a further rise in UK equities in the coming weeks/months. There is more evidence from breadth market indicators recently supporting an optimistic outlook.

As of Thursday, 87% of the members in the UK FTSE 100 index were above their respective 30-week moving averages (WMA), not too far from 90% a week ago. Data from 2002 onwards suggests that when 88%-94% of the members were above their respective 30-WMAs, the index has been up 63% of the time over the subsequent 90 days (the distribution plot on the right panel). In addition, last week, 46% of the members were at new 8-week highs. In cases where 40%-46% of the members stage new 8-week highs, the index has been up 60% of the time over the subsequent 3 months (the distribution plot on the left panel).

FTSE INDEX Monthly Chart

image3.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

Looking beyond the near term, from a multi-week perspective, a potential bullish reverse head & shoulders pattern (the left shoulder at the 2018 low, the head at the 2020 low, and the right shoulder at the 2022 low) suggests any consolidation could be short-lived (see weekly chart).

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Natural Gas Prices Turn Towards the Floor of Bearish Rectangle, Will Support Hold?
Natural Gas Prices Turn Towards the Floor of Bearish Rectangle, Will Support Hold?
2023-02-17 00:00:00
Japanese Yen Price Setup: How Much More Upside in USD/JPY?
Japanese Yen Price Setup: How Much More Upside in USD/JPY?
2023-02-16 07:30:00
Australian Dollar Slides After Disappointing Jobs Data. What’s Next for AUD/USD?
Australian Dollar Slides After Disappointing Jobs Data. What’s Next for AUD/USD?
2023-02-16 03:00:00
EUR/USD Price Action Setup After US CPI
EUR/USD Price Action Setup After US CPI
2023-02-15 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

FTSE 100
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 17, 2023