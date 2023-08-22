Markets Prepare for Jackson Hole

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR) Forecast Latest: Will Flash PMIs Spark Action in EUR/USD, EUR/JPY?
2023-08-22 13:30:00
US Dollar Looks Tired Ahead of Jackson Hole: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Price Setups
2023-08-22 03:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook: Modest Chinese Stimulus Triggers Demand Concerns
2023-08-22 12:08:26
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jul 27, 2023 when Oil - US Crude traded near 79.61.
2023-08-22 00:23:40
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 28, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,933.80.
2023-08-21 17:23:37
US indices attempt to stabilise, while China’s loan prime rates delivered more modest response: Nasdaq 100, Hang Seng Index, US dollar
2023-08-21 02:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Rally Gathers Pace but 200-Day MA Could Cap Gains
2023-08-22 10:30:22
Asia Day Ahead: Heavy-Lifting from US Tech Overnight as Nvidia Results in Focus
2023-08-22 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Price Forecast: Potential for More Pound Strength
2023-08-22 07:53:40
US Dollar Looks Tired Ahead of Jackson Hole: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Price Setups
2023-08-22 03:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Looks Tired Ahead of Jackson Hole: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Price Setups
2023-08-22 03:30:00
JPY Intervention Levels Assessed Ahead of Jackson Hole, Yen Offered
2023-08-21 14:44:50
More View More
Markets Prepare for Jackson Hole

Markets Prepare for Jackson Hole

DailyFX, Research

Share:

AI optimism has bolstered US equity index futures today while US Treasury yields soften.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Price Action Setups: AUD/USD Downtrend Pauses at Key Support
Australian Dollar Price Action Setups: AUD/USD Downtrend Pauses at Key Support
2023-08-21 23:00:01
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Still Vulnerable Amid Bullish Retail Bets
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Still Vulnerable Amid Bullish Retail Bets
2023-08-21 20:00:00
Risk Assets Tick Higher on Modest Improvement in Sentiment, Jackson Hole Ahead
Risk Assets Tick Higher on Modest Improvement in Sentiment, Jackson Hole Ahead
2023-08-21 14:41:26
British Pound Price Action Setups: GBP/USD Bearish Head & Shoulders in Focus
British Pound Price Action Setups: GBP/USD Bearish Head & Shoulders in Focus
2023-08-20 23:00:00
Advertisement