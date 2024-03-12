 Skip to Content
Market Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: Gold, Silver, Oil, S&P 500 and EUR/USD
2024-03-12 23:00:00
Euro Slides Against Perky Dollar As US Inflation Springs Upside Surprise
2024-03-12 14:30:42
Market Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: Gold, Silver, Oil, S&P 500 and EUR/USD
2024-03-12 23:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Struggle As China Growth Plans Fail to Convince
2024-03-05 15:00:10
FTSE 100 rallies off morning low, while Dow and Nasdaq 100 subdued after Friday payrolls​​​​​
2024-03-11 11:00:40
Dax and Dow Drift Down, while Hang Seng Remains under Pressure
2024-03-07 11:00:26
Market Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: Gold, Silver, Oil, S&P 500 and EUR/USD
2024-03-12 23:00:00
US Inflation Preview: What’s Ahead for Gold Prices, the US Dollar and Stocks?
2024-03-11 22:30:00
British Pound Latest - UK Labor Market Cools, GBP Steadies, FTSE 100 Probes Higher
2024-03-12 08:17:24
British Pound Update, GBP/USD Near Multi-Month Highs, EUR/GBP Eyes New Lows
2024-03-11 15:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Hot US Inflation Data Drives USD/JPY Higher. What Now?
2024-03-12 16:55:00
US Dollar Gains Before US Inflation, Volatility Ahead - Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2024-03-11 17:10:00
Market Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: Gold, Silver, Oil, S&P 500 and EUR/USD

Market Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: Gold, Silver, Oil, S&P 500 and EUR/USD

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

GOLD PRICE FORECAST – MARKET SENTIMENT

Retail trading activity reveals a net-short bias towards gold, with the ratio of bearish to bullish positions currently sitting at 1.47 to 1 as of late afternoon on Tuesday.

In aggregate, bullish bets on the precious metal are 9.67% lower than yesterday and 12.80% below prevailing levels one week ago. Meanwhile, bearish wagers are 0.31% down compared to the previous session and 13.15% higher from last week.

Our analysis often adopts a contrarian stance on crowd sentiment. With that in mind, the current net-short positioning suggests continued upward potential for gold prices in the near term.

image1.png

SILVER FORECAST – MARKET SENTIMENT

Retail trader data shows 81.60% of traders are net-long silver, with the ratio of long to short at 4.44 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 7.08% lower than yesterday and 12.23% lower than last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.86% higher than yesterday and 21.81% higher than last week.

From a contrarian perspective to crowd sentiment, silver's overwhelmingly bullish positioning among retail investors raises the possibility that prices will soon begin a downward trajectory.

image2.png

US CRUDE OIL FORECAST – MARKET SENTIMENT

IG proprietary client data from today shows that 69.87% of retail investors are net-long US crude oil, with the ratio of bullish to bearish positions currently standing at 2.32 to 1.

Upon further examination, the number of traders net-long has decreased by 8.58% compared to yesterday and 17.45% relative to last week. Meanwhile, net-short positions have increased by 17.58% from the previous session, though they have fallen slightly by 0.48% from last week’s levels.

We often adopt a contrarian stance towards crowd sentiment, and the prevailing net-long position among traders hints at a possible decline in oil prices in the near future. This observation underscores the importance of leveraging market insights to navigate potential market movements effectively.

image3.png

S&P 500 FORECAST – MARKET SENTIMENT

Retail trader data shows 33.09% of traders are net-short, resulting in a bearish to bullish ratio of 2.02 to 1. Comparatively, the number of traders holding net-short positions has increased by 4.42% since yesterday but has slightly decreased by 0.03% from last week.

On the other side of the coin, the number of traders holding net-long positions has risen by 2.89% since yesterday and by 4.76% compared to last week.

Taking a contrarian approach to prevailing sentiment, the current net-short stance of among the retail crowd implies that there might be room for S&P 500 to continue their upward trajectory.

image4.png

EUR/USD FORECAST – MARKET SENTIMENT

IG retail client data from today shows 43.27% of traders are net-short, with the present ratio of bullish to bearish bets standing at 1.31 to 1.

Taken together, bullish positioning is down 0.73% versus the previous session and 19.44% lower than levels registered last week. Meanwhile, the number of traders net-short is 2.10% lower than yesterday and 0.28% higher than last week.

Our strategy often diverges from prevailing sentiment, and the current net-short positioning of traders indicates that EUR/USD may encounter minimal resistance on the upside.

image5.png

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

