Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY Price Setups

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 11h
Last updated: Oct 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Post-CPI Rally May Reverse, EUR/USD Creeping Higher
2023-10-13 08:00:45
Euro Plunges After US CPI Data, Leaving EUR/USD at Risk Amid More Bullish Retail Bets
2023-10-12 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 11h
Last updated: Oct 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Is the Rebound in Crude Oil Over? Natural Gas Holds Gains After Bullish Break
2023-10-13 02:59:00
Crude Oil Gaps Lower as Stockpiles Build and Fed in Focus Ahead of US CPI. Lower WTI?
2023-10-12 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 11h
Last updated: Oct 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow & Nasdaq 100 in Strong Form, but CAC40 sees More Muted Gains
2023-10-12 09:30:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Sep 21, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 34,068.90.
2023-10-10 18:23:54
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 11h
Last updated: Oct 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Prices Head for Strong Finish this Week but Bearish Trends Remain
2023-10-13 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bearish Winds Prevail but Turnaround Nears, XAU/USD Levels
2023-10-12 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 11h
Last updated: Oct 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Cable at the Mercy of the Dollar, UK jobs and Inflation Data Next
2023-10-13 09:39:51
Mixed US CPI Data as Core Inflation Falls to 2 Year Lows, DXY Rises and GBP/USD Slides
2023-10-12 13:10:50
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 11h
Last updated: Oct 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY Price Setups
2023-10-14 04:00:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Wary on US CPI Forecasts
2023-10-12 07:59:00
More View More
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY Price Setups

Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY Price Setups

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

Share:

US Dollar, Euro, Australian Dollar vs. Japanese Yen – Price Action:

  • USD/JPY is flirting with the psychological 150 mark.
  • EUR/JPY continues to be capped at key resistace; AUD/JPY is holding above key support.
  • What is the outlook and what are the key levels to watch in select JPY crosses?

Looking for actionable trading ideas? Download our top trading opportunities guide packed with insightful tips for the fourth quarter!

Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/JPY: Fatigue, but no sign of reversal

USD/JPY’s rally has stalled recently as it hovers around stiff resistance at the psychological 150 mark, not too far from the 2022 high of 152.00. However, there is no sign of a reversal of the uptrend. The price action so far this month can be at best described as sideways with the lower edge beginning supported around the 200-period moving average, around the early-October low of 147.35.

USD/JPY 240-Minute Chart

image1.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

With USD/JPY within last year’s intervention zone, it could be tough to clear 150.00-152.00, especially given some Fed officials have indicated a peak in rates. For more details on the fundamental outlook, see “Japanese Yen Aided by Fed Pause View, Geopolitics; USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY,” published October 11. On the other hand, any fall below 147.00-147.50 would confirm that the broader upward pressure had faded. Such a fall could open the way toward the early-September low of 144.50.

EUR/JPY Daily Chart

image2.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

EUR/JPY: Struggling to extend gains

EUR/JPY has been capped by quite strong resistance on a horizontal trendline since September (at about 158.50). Despite the recent sideways price action, the cross continues to hold above a vital cushion on the 89-day moving average, coinciding with the lower edge of the Ichimoku cloud on the daily charts, near the early-October low of 154.50. This support area is strong and could be tough to crack, especially in the context of the broader uptrend following the break earlier this year above strong resistance at the 2014 high of 149.75.

AUD/JPY Weekly Chart

image3.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

AUD/JPY: Range likely

AUD/JPY has been unable to sustain gains recently, but while it continues to hold above quite strong converged support at the 89-day moving average, the February high, and the lower edge of the Ichimoku cloud on the daily charts, the broader bias continues to be up. At the same time, unless the cross clears the June high of 97.70 the path of least remains sideways at best.

Curious to learn how market positioning can affect asset prices? Our sentiment guide holds the insights—download it now!

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

--- Contact and follow Jaradi on Twitter: @JaradiManish

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold, Oil Surge Ahead of a Weekend Fraught with Potential Conflict Escalation
Gold, Oil Surge Ahead of a Weekend Fraught with Potential Conflict Escalation
2023-10-13 18:28:34
Gold and Silver Prices Head for Strong Finish this Week but Bearish Trends Remain
Gold and Silver Prices Head for Strong Finish this Week but Bearish Trends Remain
2023-10-13 06:00:00
Euro Plunges After US CPI Data, Leaving EUR/USD at Risk Amid More Bullish Retail Bets
Euro Plunges After US CPI Data, Leaving EUR/USD at Risk Amid More Bullish Retail Bets
2023-10-12 23:00:00
Fed Minutes Confirm Recent Dovish Shift from Officials
Fed Minutes Confirm Recent Dovish Shift from Officials
2023-10-12 14:51:59
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 11h
Last updated: Oct 13, 2023
AUD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 11h
Last updated: Oct 13, 2023
EUR/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 11h
Last updated: Oct 13, 2023