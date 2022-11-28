 Skip to Content
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Retreat Imminent?
2022-11-28 03:00:00
US Dollar Grabs the High Ground on Growth Risks. Will the USD (DXY) Index Bounce?
2022-11-28 01:30:00
Australian Dollar Blitzed by China Covid Concerns Souring Sentiment. Where to for AUD/USD?
2022-11-28 06:00:00
Crude Oil (WTI) Whipsaws Around Key Level as Fundamental Drivers Clash
2022-11-25 09:15:27
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Boosted by Weak US PMI's
2022-11-23 16:41:49
US Equity Futures Supported by Earnings Despite Hawkish Fed
2022-11-22 17:00:09
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, US Dollar, British Pound, Euro, Gold
2022-11-27 16:00:15
Gold (XAU/USD) Solidifies Around Key Zone of Technical Support
2022-11-25 21:59:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, US Dollar, British Pound, Euro, Gold
2022-11-27 16:00:15
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Time For a Breather
2022-11-27 13:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: More USD/JPY Weakness Ahead?
2022-11-28 07:30:00
Australian Dollar Blitzed by China Covid Concerns Souring Sentiment. Where to for AUD/USD?
2022-11-28 06:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: More USD/JPY Weakness Ahead?

Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: More USD/JPY Weakness Ahead?

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

US Dollar, Japanese Yen, USD/JPY - Technical Outlook:

  • USD/JPY downward correction may not be over just yet.
  • ﻿There is a chance of a drop toward the 200-day moving average
  • What are the signposts to watch?
How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

USD/JPY SHORT-TERM TECHNICAL FORECAST – SLIGHTLY BEARISH

The failure of USD/JPY to extend gains last week could be a warning sign of some more downside in the near term.

USD/JPY turned lower from the November 21 high 142.25, coming off key resistance on the 89-day moving average. The last time it was decidedly below this barrier was in early 2021. The three-month moving average has now turned into resistance, having acted as support earlier.

USD/JPY 240-minutes Chart

image1.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

Importantly, the pair has reversed gains from below 143.00-143.15 (the 50% retracement of the decline on the week of November 7-11) and has failed to cross a similar retracement of the big bearish candlestick that appeared on the daily chart on November 10.

When a large-body candle such as the one created on the weekly chart of November 7-11 and the daily chart on November 10 appears, the 50% retracement of that candle tends to serve as solid resistance from a trend perspective. Big moves are a reflection of greater conviction amongst market participants and an indication of the trend.

{{GUIDE|JPY}}

USD/JPY Daily Chart

image2.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

In a case where a large bearish candle appears, the chances of a renewed decline reduce meaningfully if the subsequent rebound clears the halfway mark, as opposed to a condition where that 50% hurdle is not pierced. In the latter case, the chance of a retest of the previous low increases.

USD/JPY is now back near this month’s low of 137.70, flashing a red signal for a drop toward the 200-day moving average (now at about 134.00). For the odds of a decline toward the 200-day moving average to reduce, USD/JPY needs to clear the immediate ceiling is at 142.25. Even then, resistance in the 143.00-143.15 area would remain the line in the sand.

The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Get My Guide

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

