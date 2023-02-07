 Skip to Content
Dollar Extends Rally for a Few Key Breaks, S&P 500 Throttles its Descent
EUR/USD Forecast: No Let Up for Euro Post-NFP, What Fed Pivot?
2023-02-06 09:00:43
USD/CAD Rally Gathers Steam Following Wedge Breakout
WTI Oil Update: Delicately Poised Ahead of NFP Release
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Jerome Powell, RBA
Dow's Skepticism Anchors Nasdaq Volatility, Dollar Charged by NFPs and Rate Forecasts
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Is the Upward Pressure Fading?
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Jerome Powell, RBA
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Approaching Key Support
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD Yields to US Dollar Strength, Where to Next?
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: Is USD/JPY Building a Base?
Dollar Extends Rally for a Few Key Breaks, S&P 500 Throttles its Descent
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: Is USD/JPY Building a Base?

Manish Jaradi, Strategist
What's on this page

US Dollar, Japanese Yen, USD/JPY - Technical Outlook:

  • USD/JPY has rebounded from crucial support held in recent weeks.
  • ﻿Still, it is too early to say if USD/JPY’s multi-week downtrend is over.
  • What are the key signposts to watch?
How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

USD/JPY SHORT-TERM TECHNICAL FORECAST – NEUTRAL

The Japanese yen’s slide against the US dollar in recent days confirms that the upward pressure has faded for now, but it doesn’t alter the broader uptrend trend established in recent months.

Price Facts, Sentiment, Narrative

image1.png

USD/JPY is up after US Fed last week hiked interest rates by 25 basis points and Chair Powell said the central bank could conduct a few more rate hikes to bring down inflation to its target.

US jobs and services data beat expectations, triggering a repricing higher in US rate expectations. In addition, reports that Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya could succeed incumbent Haruhiko Kuroda as central bank governor have provided some support to USD/JPY as BOJ’s ultra-easy policy is expected to continue.

USD/JPY Weekly Chart

image2.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

On technical charts, USD/JPY’s slide has been losing steam in recent weeks,as highlighted in the previous update. The subsequent break above the 89-period moving average on the 240-minute chart, near the upper edge of a declining channel since November, confirms that the three-month-long downward pressure has faded somewhat in the short term (see mid-January updatehighlighting the scenario).

USD/JPY Daily Chart

image3.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

However, zooming out a bit, on the daily chart, the recent bounce looks corrective. Unless USD/JPY is able to clear a stiff barrier at 134.00-137.00, including the 89-day moving average, the 200-day moving average, around the early-January high, the broader trend remains down (see the daily chart).

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

