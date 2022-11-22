Title:

Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: Downtrend Back in Play?

USD/JPY’s break above last week’s high may have reduced imminent downside risks, but it doesn’t necessarily imply a resumption of the multi-month uptrend. What is the outlook and the signposts to watch?

US Dollar, Japanese Yen, USD/JPY - Technical Outlook:

USD/ JPY has rebounded from key support.

﻿A resumption of the multi-month uptrend looks less likely

What is the outlook and what are the signposts to watch?

USD/JPY MEDIUM-TERM TECHNICAL FORECAST – NEUTRAL

USD/JPY’s break above last week’s high may have reduced imminent downside risks, but it doesn’t necessarily imply a resumption of the multi-month uptrend. On the contrary, USD/JPY could be set for a range-bound phase in the coming weeks.

USD/JPY confirmed scenario I outlined on November 13, coming off the November 15 low at 137.70 on Monday to break above a ceiling on a horizontal trendline from last week at about 140.80. This follows a rebound from a horizontal trendline from July, at about 139.50, as well as the 89-day moving average. The pair is now testing a hurdle at the November 11 high of 142.50, which is reinforced by the 89-period moving average on the 4-hour and the daily charts. This is not too far from 143.00-143.15 (the 50% retracement of the November 7-11 decline).

USD/JPY 240-minutes Chart

Chart Created Using TradingView

If last week’s rebound were to extend, it is critical that USD/JPY, breaks above 143.00-143.15 at minimum. Oftentimes when a big/wide-body candle appears on a chart, the 50% retracement of that candle tends to serve as key resistance from a trend perspective. Big moves reflect greater conviction amongst market participants and if the market is unable to recover half of the move, it can imply further weakness.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

Chart Created Using TradingView

Furthermore, for a retest of the October high, USD/JPY needs to rise above 147.50 (the high from the week of November 7-11). Givenoverbought conditions and fatigue on higher timeframe charts, the odds of USD/JPY breaking above 147.50 appear to be low. Indeed, it is quite possible that USD/JPY could settle a 137-147 in the coming weeks.

On the other hand, if USD/JPY fails to clear 143.00-143.15, then the chance of a retest of 137.70 would not only grow but also raise the odds of a drop toward the 200-day moving average (now at about 133.50).

Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com