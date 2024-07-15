Japanese Yen Sentiment Analysis – USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY Latest
Japanese Yen data shows some sizeable shifts in Yen positioning against USD, GBP, and EUR.
USD/JPY Retail Trader data:
- 33.70% of traders are net-long
- Short-to-long ratio: 1.97 to 1
- Net-long positions: +3.00% daily, +44.66% weekly
- Net-short positions: +0.69% daily, -28.67% weekly
While the contrarian view suggests continued USD/JPY price increases due to net-short positioning, recent sentiment changes warrant caution. The significant weekly increase in long positions and decrease in short positions may signal a potential downward price reversal, despite the overall net-short market stance.
GBP/JPY Retail Trader data:
- 27.58% of traders are net-long
- Short-to-long ratio: 2.63 to 1
- Net-long positions: +1.63% daily, +21.43% weekly
- Net-short positions: +1.45% daily, -13.25% weekly
While the contrarian view suggests continued GBP/JPY price increases due to net-short positioning, recent sentiment changes warrant caution. The significant weekly increase in long positions and decrease in short positions may signal a potential downward price reversal, despite the overall net-short market stance.
EUR/JPY Retail Traders data:
- 24.53% of traders are net-long
- Short-to-long ratio: 3.08 to 1
- Net-long positions: +3.03% daily, +40.50% weekly
- Net-short positions: +0.19% daily, -20.40% weekly
While the contrarian view suggests continued EUR/JPY price increases due to net-short positioning, recent sentiment changes warrant caution. The substantial weekly increase in long positions and decrease in short positions may signal a potential downward price reversal, despite the overall net-short market stance.
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|7%
|1%
|2%
|Weekly
|40%
|-22%
|-12%
