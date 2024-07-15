 Skip to Content
News
Market Week Ahead: ECB, Inflation, US Earnings, Tech Stocks
2024-07-12 16:25:50
Euro Edges Up As Key US, German Inflation Numbers Approach. Powell On Tap Again
2024-07-10 12:00:39
News
Gold, US Oil, S&P 500 - Latest Retail Sentiment Analysis
2024-07-12 13:12:31
US Crude Oil Prices Retreat As Storm Beryl Spares Texas Infrastructure, Powell Up Next
2024-07-09 12:00:34
News
Dow higher, while Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 push to new highs
2024-07-11 10:00:35
​​​​​​Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 hit new highs, while Dow lags behind
2024-07-09 10:00:10
News
Gold, US Oil, S&P 500 - Latest Retail Sentiment Analysis
2024-07-12 13:12:31
US Dollar Slumps After Inflation Eases Further - Stocks, Gold, and Silver Rally
2024-07-11 12:59:50
News
British Pound Holds At ’24 Highs Vs USD But Starts To Look Stretched
2024-07-12 11:30:12
British Pound Latest – UK GDP Beats Estimates, Rate Cut Expectations Trimmed
2024-07-11 07:41:01
News
Japanese Yen Sentiment Analysis – USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY Latest
2024-07-15 07:25:37
Japanese Yen Analysis – USD/JPY Trims Losses; Official Intervention or Jawboning?
2024-07-12 07:56:25
Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Japanese Yen data shows some sizeable shifts in Yen positioning against USD, GBP, and EUR.

You can download our brand new Q3 Japanese Yen guides below:

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/JPY Retail Trader data:

  1. 33.70% of traders are net-long
  2. Short-to-long ratio: 1.97 to 1
  3. Net-long positions: +3.00% daily, +44.66% weekly
  4. Net-short positions: +0.69% daily, -28.67% weekly

While the contrarian view suggests continued USD/JPY price increases due to net-short positioning, recent sentiment changes warrant caution. The significant weekly increase in long positions and decrease in short positions may signal a potential downward price reversal, despite the overall net-short market stance.

image1.png
How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

GBP/JPY Retail Trader data:

  1. 27.58% of traders are net-long
  2. Short-to-long ratio: 2.63 to 1
  3. Net-long positions: +1.63% daily, +21.43% weekly
  4. Net-short positions: +1.45% daily, -13.25% weekly

While the contrarian view suggests continued GBP/JPY price increases due to net-short positioning, recent sentiment changes warrant caution. The significant weekly increase in long positions and decrease in short positions may signal a potential downward price reversal, despite the overall net-short market stance.

image2.png

EUR/JPY Retail Traders data:

  1. 24.53% of traders are net-long
  2. Short-to-long ratio: 3.08 to 1
  3. Net-long positions: +3.03% daily, +40.50% weekly
  4. Net-short positions: +0.19% daily, -20.40% weekly

While the contrarian view suggests continued EUR/JPY price increases due to net-short positioning, recent sentiment changes warrant caution. The substantial weekly increase in long positions and decrease in short positions may signal a potential downward price reversal, despite the overall net-short market stance.

image3.png
EUR/JPY Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 7% 1% 2%
Weekly 40% -22% -12%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

What is your view on the Japanese Yen– bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

