US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-11-20 08:00:00
Euro Price Forecast: ECB Ponders QT vs Rate Hikes, EUR/USD Unmoved
2022-11-19 16:59:04
Crude Oil Prices Crushed on Market Imbalances, WTI at Risk as Asia-Pacific Markets Open
2022-11-21 00:00:00
Gold and Crude Oil Prices Sink as US Dollar Rallies, WTI Triangle Breakout in Focus
2022-11-18 03:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast: Thanksgiving Means Illiquidity, But Volatility?
2022-11-20 12:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Headwinds Could be Structural with Unfavourable Yield Curve Moves
2022-11-17 01:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Gold, US Dollar, NZD/USD, RBNZ, Thanksgiving
2022-11-20 16:00:00
Gold and Silver Technical Forecast: Recent Gains at Risk as Price Action Hints at Further Downside
2022-11-18 21:00:11
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-11-20 08:00:00
British Pound Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD Repairing the Recent Damage
2022-11-18 16:00:01
Japanese Yen Recalibrates Against US Dollar, Euro and Swiss Franc. Will Trends Return?
2022-11-21 01:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-11-20 08:00:00
Japanese Yen Recalibrates Against US Dollar, Euro and Swiss Franc. Will Trends Return?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Japanese Yen, USD/JPY, US Dollar, EUR/JPY, Euro, CHF/JPY, Swiss Franc - Talking Points

  • USD/JPY fell from the clouds earlier this month and might push lower
  • EUR/JPY and CHF/JPY have similar set-ups as they settle into a range for now
  • If the Yen keeps strengthening, have we seen the peak for USD/JPY?
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

USD/JPY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/JPY has moved down into the Ichimoku Cloud and a move under it could signal an end to the bullish run. It may indicate a possible bearish trend unfolding.

Support could be at the previous lows of 137.67 and 135.81 or at the breakpoint of 135.57.

Previous support levels that have been broken might now offer breakpoint resistance at 143.53 and, 145.11. Further up, resistance could be at the previous peaks of 148.85 and 151.95

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

How to Trade the "One Glance" Indicator, Ichimoku
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade the "One Glance" Indicator, Ichimoku
Get My Guide

EUR/JPY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/JPY appears to be setting up a range trading environment having been contained between 142.56 and 148.40 for over a month.

The price has crisscrossed the 10-, 21- and 34-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) several times, potentially indicating a lack of short-term directional momentum.

The 55-, 100- and 260-day SMAs remain below the price and display positive gradients. This could signal that underlying medium and long-term bullish momentum might be intact.

The bigger picture ascending trend channel is also intact. Support may lie at the previous lows of 142.56, 140.90 and 137.37.

On the topside, resistance could be offered at the recent highs of 147.72 and 148.40 ahead of the December 2014 peak of 149.79.

Beyond there, a series of Fibonacci Extension levels may offer resistance at 150.73, 151.00 and 152.04.

image2.png

Chart created in TradingView

Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

CHF/JPY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Similar to EUR/JPY, CHF/JPY has been in a 143.52 – 151.47 range for 11 weeks.

The currency pair has also crisscrossed the 10-, 21- and 55-day SMAs several times recently and this may suggest that there is a lack of directional momentum.

Likewise, the price remains above the 100- and 200-day SMAs that have positive gradients, which could hint that underlying bullish momentum persists.

The 100-day SMA is currently at the same level as an ascending trend line at 144.81 which might provide support. Above there, three breakpoints at 145.22, 145.45 and 145.85 may lend support.

Further down, the prior lows of 144.59 and 143.53 could provide support.

On the topside, a breakpoint and two previous peaks might offer resistance at 150.56, 150.71 and 151.47. Ahead of those, a descending trend may provide resistance, currently at 149.60.

image3.png

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-11-20 08:00:00
USDJPY's Bearish Reversal Stalls, Are Japanese Policy Authorities In for More Pain?
2022-11-19 16:00:00
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Encouraging Signs For Bulls
2022-11-19 14:00:00
S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average Technical Outlook: Rally to Pause?
2022-11-19 12:00:00
