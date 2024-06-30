Japanese Yen Q3 Technical Outlook: Bulls Ease off as Risk of a Sharp, Sudden Bearish Reversal Build

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 40m
Last updated: Jul 1, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR/USD) Latest – Renewed Volatility Ahead, US PCE and French Elections
2024-06-27 08:10:40
EUR/USD Latest: Polling Data Places Marine Le Pen’s Party in Top Spot
2024-06-25 08:15:51
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 40m
Last updated: Jul 1, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Q3 Technical Forecast: Narrowing Price Action May Keep Oil Within a Tighter Range in Q3
2024-06-29 18:00:00
OPEC+ Fights Declining Oil Prices with Extended Production Cuts, Phased Tapering
2024-06-03 08:19:41
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 40m
Last updated: Jul 1, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​​​Dow holds above 39,000 and Nasdaq 100 stabilises, while Nikkei 225 aims to push higher
2024-06-27 12:00:46
Dow Surges and Nikkei 225 Moves Higher, but Nasdaq 100 Continues to Drop Back​​​​​​
2024-06-25 12:00:04
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 40m
Last updated: Jul 1, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Silver Q3 Technical Forecast: Gold's Range intact, Longer-Term Silver Uptrend Under Threat
2024-06-30 08:00:31
Gold (XAU/USD) & Silver (XAG/USD) – Updated Sentiment Analysis
2024-06-28 07:45:57
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 40m
Last updated: Jul 1, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Eyes Q2 Range Support, EUR/GBP Vulnerable
2024-06-29 03:00:21
British Pound (GBP) Latest – Sterling Continues to Slide After Dovish BoE Turn
2024-06-21 10:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 40m
Last updated: Jul 1, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Q3 Technical Outlook: Bulls Ease off as Risk of a Sharp, Sudden Bearish Reversal Build
2024-06-30 23:00:00
USD/JPY Update: Why Markets Don’t Appear to be Buying the MoF Story
2024-06-26 15:30:02
More View More
Japanese Yen Q3 Technical Outlook: Bulls Ease off as Risk of a Sharp, Sudden Bearish Reversal Build

Japanese Yen Q3 Technical Outlook: Bulls Ease off as Risk of a Sharp, Sudden Bearish Reversal Build

David Cottle, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

USD/JPY Forecast

The bullishness of USD/JPY can be seen in the multiple uptrends now in place. The dominant upward channel from early January is perhaps the most obvious but, even were that to give way completely to the downside, which looks unlikely, the Dollar would still find considerable support in the uptrend from early 2023 which hasn’t been challenged at all since the first month of this year.

Clearly the market is getting a little warier as it returns to the 158-160 levels at which the authorities in Tokyo stepped in to buy the Yen back in May. Volatility has fallen and weekly ranges have narrowed as that point approaches again.

That range is likely to be the first major battlefield of the coming three months, with its fate dictating the near-term direction.

USD/JPY Weekly Chart

A graph with a line and a line Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Source: TradingView, Prepared by David Cottle

AUD/JPY Forecast

AUD/JPY is back at the highs last briefly attempted in April 2013. While the Australian Dollar is still inside the dominant uptrend channel from 2020’s lows, there are signs that psychological resistance at 105.00 is proving a major hurdle on the road higher. The market is also a very long way above both its 50- and 200-day moving averages.

The cross will probably closely follow USD/JPY, but the coming three months could bring some consolidation below current peak. The Australian Dollar is closely correlated with overall risk appetite, of course, while the Yen tends to prove attractive only when investors are feeling risk averse. That dynamic will remain key for AUD/JPY this quarter.

AUD/JPY Weekly Chart

A graph of a stock market Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView, Prepared by David Cottle

After acquiring a thorough understanding of the technical aspects surrounding the Japanese Yen in Q3, why not see what the fundamental landscape suggests by downloading the full Japanese Yen forecast for the third quarter?

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by David Cottle
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold, Silver Q3 Technical Forecast: Gold's Range intact, Longer-Term Silver Uptrend Under Threat
Gold, Silver Q3 Technical Forecast: Gold's Range intact, Longer-Term Silver Uptrend Under Threat
2024-06-30 08:00:31
Crude Oil Q3 Technical Forecast: Narrowing Price Action May Keep Oil Within a Tighter Range in Q3
Crude Oil Q3 Technical Forecast: Narrowing Price Action May Keep Oil Within a Tighter Range in Q3
2024-06-29 18:00:00
British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Eyes Q2 Range Support, EUR/GBP Vulnerable
British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Eyes Q2 Range Support, EUR/GBP Vulnerable
2024-06-29 03:00:21
Australian Dollar Q3 Technical Forecast
Australian Dollar Q3 Technical Forecast
2024-06-28 15:00:02
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 40m
Last updated: Jul 1, 2024
AUD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 40m
Last updated: Jul 1, 2024