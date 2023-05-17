Is This the Moment of Reckoning for Gold?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: May 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
A Reversal or a Dead-Cat Bounce in US Dollar? EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-05-17 05:00:00
Euro (EUR/USD) Latest: Euro Area GDP Grows by 0.1%, German Economic Sentiment Weakens
2023-05-16 09:28:04
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: May 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Boosted by US SPR Buying and Defies Soft China Data. Higher WTI?
2023-05-16 05:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, S&P 500, US Dollar; Powell, Debt Ceiling, Australia Jobs, Germany ZEW, China Data
2023-05-14 16:01:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: May 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Upside Bets as Support Levels Near
2023-05-15 23:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 May Fall After Retail Traders Increased Upside Exposure of Late
2023-05-08 23:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: May 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Is This the Moment of Reckoning for Gold?
2023-05-17 02:00:00
Gold Relinquishes Key $2,000 Floor, GBP/USD Held Captive by Critical Trendlines
2023-05-16 18:15:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: May 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
A Reversal or a Dead-Cat Bounce in US Dollar? EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-05-17 05:00:00
Gold Relinquishes Key $2,000 Floor, GBP/USD Held Captive by Critical Trendlines
2023-05-16 18:15:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: May 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
A Reversal or a Dead-Cat Bounce in US Dollar? EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-05-17 05:00:00
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Yen Eases on Improved Inflation data but Risks Accrue
2023-05-15 14:36:47
More View More
Is This the Moment of Reckoning for Gold?

Is This the Moment of Reckoning for Gold?

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

Gold, XAU/USD – Price Action:

  • Gold’s rally is showing signs of fatigue.
  • Hawkish commentary from Fed officials is leading to a reassessment of rate cuts this year.
  • What is the outlook and key levels to watch in XAU/USD?
How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

The apparent progress in US debt ceiling talks and hawkish US Federal Reserve commentary has taken off some of the heat off gold’s rally. The focus now shifts to key support levels – a break below which would solidify the chances that gold’s rally had peaked for now.

XAU/USD has been lofty in recent weeks amid fears of a potential US debt default and hopes of an end of the Fed hiking cycle. But those drivers appear to be changing. “I’m confident that we’re going to continue to make progress toward avoiding default and fulfilling America’s responsibility as a leader on the world stage”, US President Joe Biden said after a meeting with top Republican lawmakers met at the White House on Tuesday.

XAU/USD Daily Chart

image1.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

US Treasury yields have risen in recent days following hawkish comments from Fed officials – Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said he was “comfortable” with raising rates further if needed to lower inflation. Cleveland Fed chief Loretta Mester said the US central bank was not at a point yet where it can hold rates steady. This follows remarks from New York Federal Reserve President John Williams last week that the Fed may not be done raising rates.

XAU/USD Monthly Chart

image2.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

The Fed earlier this month raised interest rates by 25 bps as expected, but indicated a pause in the hiking cycle. Markets are currently pricing in an 18% chance of another 25 basis points of a rate hike at the June meeting. The odds of 75 basis points rate cuts by the year-end have scaled back to 35% from 42% a week ago, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.

XAU/USD Weekly Chart

image3.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

On technical charts, the momentum on higher timeframe charts has been a concern in recent months. See previous updateson March 28,April 16,April 24, and the most recentMay 10update. However, a price confirmation has been lacking, that is, gold hasn’t broken any key support even on intraday charts. For instance, XAU/USD is holding above crucial support at the mid-April low of 1970 and the 200-period moving average on the 240-minute charts.

XAU/USD 240-minutes Chart

image4.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView; Notes at the bottom of the page.

However, Tuesday’s drop below the moving average is a sign that cracks are beginning to appear. This is confirmed by the 240-minute colour-coded candlestick chart (based on trending/momentum indicators) – for the first time since March, red candles have started to appear, that is, a bearish phase could be setting in. Moreover, on the daily charts, XAU/USD has entered a consolidation phase – note the early-May high of 2072 was part of the consolidation and not the start of a new leg higher (which the subsequent price action has confirmed).

XAU/USD Daily Chart

image5.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView; Notes at the bottom of the page

To be fair, unless 1970 support gives way, the path of least resistance could be sideways at best. However, any break below 1970 could expose downside risks toward 1925.

Note: In the above colour-coded charts, Blue candles represent a Bullish phase. Red candles represent a Bearish phase. Grey candles serve as Consolidation phases (within a Bullish or a Bearish phase), but sometimes they tend to form at the end of a trend. Note: Candle colors are not predictive – they merely state what the current trend is. Indeed, the candle color can change in the next bar. False patterns can occur around the 200-period moving average, or around a support/resistance and/or in sideways/choppy market. The author does not guarantee the accuracy of the information. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. Users of the information do so at their own risk.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

--- Contact and follow Jaradi on Twitter: @JaradiManish

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

A Reversal or a Dead-Cat Bounce in US Dollar? EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
A Reversal or a Dead-Cat Bounce in US Dollar? EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-05-17 05:00:00
To What Extent Euro Could Fall? EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY Price Setups
To What Extent Euro Could Fall? EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY Price Setups
2023-05-16 03:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Upside Bets as Support Levels Near
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Upside Bets as Support Levels Near
2023-05-15 23:00:00
Bitcoin & Ethereum Week Ahead: Cracks in the Rally?
Bitcoin & Ethereum Week Ahead: Cracks in the Rally?
2023-05-15 06:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
Last updated: May 17, 2023